EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Appears Bearish Ahead of German IFO Data
2020-05-25 07:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-25 05:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
2020-05-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI

Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI

2020-05-25 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices rebuild link with broader sentiment trends
  • Technical setup hints a test above $40/bbl might be ahead
  • Gold prices edge down, struggle to make good on breakout

Crude oil prices edged up against the backdrop of a cautious improvement in risk appetite at the beginning of the trading week. The WTI benchmark paced a rise in S&P 500 index futures. The correlation between the two has been rebuilding recently, suggesting that idiosyncratic factors – notably, the recent struggle to extend the OPEC+ output cut scheme – are giving way to broader sentiment as the main driver of price action.

Gold prices likewise echoed the broader market mood. The metal inched lower as Treasury bond futures flagged higher yieldsagainst the risk-on backdrop, undermining the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets.

On balance, this seems to set the stage for sentiment to continue to drive. A dearth of noteworthy event risk hints that the pro-risk tilt already in play faces relatively few discernible roadblocks, opening the door for follow-through. True trend development may prove elusive howeveras news-flow dries up and volumes dwindle in thin holiday trade. Pace-setting markets in the UK and the US will remain shuttered.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are consolidating gains after clearing resistance at 32.81, the 50% Fibonacci retracement. This level has held up to being retested as support, suggesting the next move might be a further foray to the upside. Resistance is in the 40.56-42.40 area, with a daily close above that exposing former support clustered around the $50/bbl figure. A turn back below the 38.2% Fib at 25.07 is probably a prerequisite for neutralizing immediate upward pressure.

crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are struggling to find upside follow-through after breaking out of a bullish Symmetrical Triangle pattern. Negative RSI divergence suggests upside momentum is ebbing, which may set the stage for a reversal lower. Taking out minor support at 1715.15 exposes a seemingly more durable barrier at 1679.81, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1645.40. Invalidating topping cues probably requires a daily close above the May swing top at 1765.30.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

