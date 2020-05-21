We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Irish PM states that the UK is playing hardball on Brexit
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rpHGQDa9Y1
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Flash due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 34.1 Previous: 17.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 39.2 Previous: 34.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Flash due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 26.6 Previous: 16.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.59% Wall Street: -0.60% FTSE 100: -0.76% Germany 30: -1.01% France 40: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zOhjjXvSLf
  • Silver has been beaten handily by gold in the rush to haven assets inspired by the contagion. However, the gold/silver ratio was rising steadily before this crisis and will probably continue to do so. Get your #silver market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/00DiZn6XZS https://t.co/ygmSp96Mja
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Business Confidence due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 104.82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYNqf2b https://t.co/7hSxAIcuPT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V58wadt5YD
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop

Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop

2020-05-21 06:24:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices edged back despite a far from optimistic market background
  • US-China relations deteriorated further with President Trump overtly blaming his Chinese counterpart
  • Crude oil prices rose once again as US stockpiles were drawn down

Gold prices failed to hold onto the gains with which they started the session.

The backdrop looks obviously supportive with the prospect of near-term economic weakness across the globe leading to massive stimulus and the sort of monetary largesse which tends to support gold prices.

There were signs that risk aversion had picked up too. US President Donald Trump pointed the finger at his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, accusing him via Twitter of direct responsibility for anti-US propaganda. US stock futures slipped a little after this, but the knock-on effect to gold was limited and Asia Pacific equity had a mixed, narrow session.

The remainder of the day offers plenty of interesting economic data points. Purchasing Managers Indexes from Europe and the US will give investors an early snapshot of May activity. Sadly the pictures are unlikely to be reassuring with most expected to be well short of the key 50-point level which separates expansion from contraction.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 4% -4%
Weekly 1% 11% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Oil prices were higher again, with the market responding to another fall in US stockpile levels. Crude oil stocks fell by five million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, when the market had expected a one million barrel rise.

However, storage facilities remain very well used and, although there are clear signs that production cuts are restraining supply, levels of demand remain under deep question thanks to the various economic shutdowns either still in force or being unwound only gradually.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -7% -5%
Weekly 6% -20% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices remain well within their daily-chart uptrend and have just made a new higher high within it. However, a range of resistance from late 2012 still stands between gold’s bulls and the market’s all time highs from earlier that year.

So far the market has only managed a single, quick intraday foray into that range with very little follow through. If prices have not pushed into that range by month end then some correction lower may well be seen, possibly even testing psychological support at $1700/ounce.

However there seems little fundamental reason why gold prices should reverse now and an eventual move into that resistance zone and, quite possibly, above it, looks more likely.

Crude Oil Prices Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

US crude oil prices remain above the steep uptrend line in place since late April and have edged into their own resistance zone formed by trading levels seen on the way down between March 8 and 16. Above this the key $40/barrel level will beckon. That hasn’t been seen for more than two months. However, given the clear question marks hanging over Covid-hit fundamental demand, it may be likely that the market will have to see a period on consolidation before seriously challenging $40.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
New Zealand Dollar Stalls? Dow Jones Turns, Stat Flaks Moderna Vaccine
New Zealand Dollar Stalls? Dow Jones Turns, Stat Flaks Moderna Vaccine
2020-05-19 23:00:00
Euro Reversals Gather Pace on Jointly-Issued Debt News - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
Euro Reversals Gather Pace on Jointly-Issued Debt News - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-05-19 14:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.