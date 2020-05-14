We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles as Fed Chairman Powell Tames Bets for NIRP
2020-05-14 00:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
2020-05-13 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-13 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
2020-05-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Final, Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Final, Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Final due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.8% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Double Top Reversal Underway? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/05/14/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Double-Top-Reversal-Underway.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/weEZYJFzUJ
  • FX option expiries - $EURUSD 1.0750 (1.8bln), 1.08 (1.5bln), 1.0870-80 (900mln) - $EURGBP 0.88 (850mln) - $AUDUSD 0.64 (725mln), 0.65 (1.1bln) - $USDCAD 1.4150-60 (550mln) - $USDJPY 106.75-85 (900mln), 107.00-05 (1.2bln), 107.15-25 (500mln) - $EURJPY 115.40 (720mln)
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate, Actual: 7.8% Expected: 8.4% Previous: 8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate due at 05:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 8.4% Previous: 8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: -0.23% Dow Jones: -0.21% NASDAQ 100: -0.17%) [delayed] -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.40%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Sc5jwyEYwN
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus

Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus

2020-05-14 06:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices pared early gains but the market remains well supported
  • Australian job losses soared last month, according to official figures
  • Crude oil markets were surprised by a surprise stock drawdown in the US

Gold prices rose initially in Thursday’s Asia Pacific session as worries about the coronvirus’ longer-term effects on the US economy drove investors into haven assets. However, they wilted later having run into sellers at the $1720/ounce level.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a ‘significantly worse’ recession than any seen since World War Two. He suggested that negative interest rates would not be seen soon but reassured listeners that the Fed would use its abilities as needed, while calling for more fiscal spending to juice the economy.

The prospect of global loose monetary policy is Unsurprisingly supportive for gold. The non-yielding metal tends to do well when bond yields are low, and also when governments switch on the money-printing presses. Both circumstances seem likely to remain with us for months if not years now.

Australia provided market participants with a grim object lesson in Corvid economics. Official data revealed that April saw just under 600,000 job losses, with more very likely on the way. This doesn’t look like an environment in which gold will see sustained selling.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 14% 0%
Weekly -2% 11% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices rose quite strongly into the start of Thursday’s trading, but they returned some of those gains as the session progressed.

A surprise fall in US stockpiles was recorded in the week to May 8 by the Energy Information Administration. Crude inventory fell by 745,000 barrels when analysts had looked for an increase of 4.1 million. However, overall stocks remain high at 531.5 million barrels and concerns about the hit still to be inflicted on global energy demand by the contagion are capping the market.

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices are testing the downtrend line in place since April 14. It’s now right where the market is at $1714/ounce. A durable break above that point could see the end of the converging pennant pattern of up and downtrends clearly visible on the chart, and confirm the continuation of the upward move which preceded its formation.

However, it’s too soon yet to be sure that that is what we’re seeing, with the week’s close likely a better guide to sentiment. Support around the psychological $1700 region looks quite solid to the downside.

Crude Oil Prices Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

US crude oil prices remain trapped in a narrow range with their uptrend from April’s lows about to face an imminent test. A move below it need not necessarily presage further falls, but an extension of current range trade will see the uptrend broken, possibly as soon as this session. The market looks increasingly indecisive, as narrow daily ranges suggest, but a durable range break either way is likely to be more instructive now than a move through that trend line.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -7% -2%
Weekly -2% -4% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 at Tipping Point? Fed Chair Powell Crushed Negative Rate Bets
S&P 500 at Tipping Point? Fed Chair Powell Crushed Negative Rate Bets
2020-05-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Australian Dollar May Fall After Nasdaq Composite Tumbled into Close
Australian Dollar May Fall After Nasdaq Composite Tumbled into Close
2020-05-12 23:00:00
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.