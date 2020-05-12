We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Levels to Watch as April Range Remains in Play
2020-05-12 05:08:00
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pacing Show Speculative Focus, EURUSD Doesn't Reflect Dollar Charge
2020-05-12 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate YoY, Actual: 1.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • 🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate YoY, Actual: -1.9% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • 🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final, Actual: -1.5% Expected: -1.5% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • 🇳🇴 GDP Growth Mainland QoQ Final, Actual: -2.1% Expected: -1.9% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • The US Dollar focuses on external event risk against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. What is in store ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/NyjmiKcBfE https://t.co/kP03uxl7nq
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate YoY due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -1.5% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 GDP Growth Mainland QoQ Final due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -1.9% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Prel, Actual: 83.8 Expected: N/A Previous: 91.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Prel, Actual: 90.5 Expected: N/A Previous: 95.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids

Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids

2020-05-12 06:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices edged up as risk appetite took a broad knock
  • However that knock supported the US Dollar, too, capping gold’s rise.
  • Crude oil gained in hopes for further production cuts

Gold prices were a little higher in Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trade with worries about ‘second wave’ coronavirus infections in countries which attempt to ease restrictions underlining the bid for haven assets.

However, the US Dollar was the most prominent of those assets and its own rise to two-week highs appeared to cap gold’s rise, as it often can given that gold products are generally dollar-denominated.

Confirmation that inflationary pressures are contained came from China, where consumer price inflation missed forecasts and factory gate prices rose at their slowest rate since April 2016. This may have weighed a little on gold, as asset which is often seen as an inflation hedge.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -1% 7%
Weekly 4% -10% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices were lower as the session got under way but they picked up as it went on, probably on news that Saudi Arabia has pledged to cut production buy a further million barrels per day. Together with reductions already in place that reportedly means that this key ‘swing producer’ will have reduced its daily output by 40% since last month.

Other producers such as Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have also said they will further cut supply, which may reassure a market still worried that storage capacity is close to full as the market attempts to deal with the glut produced earlier in the year.

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices remain confined to the broad trading range which has contained them on a daily closing basis since April 9. It’s notable that there’s been relatively little impulse to take obvious profit at these levels, even though they’re quite elevated and, while the coronavirus story remain in overall charge, it seems extremely unlikely that that will change,

By the same token, however, there’s clearly little appetite to test the range’s upper boundary at $1729.19. This hasn’t faced a serious attempt since April 23.

The market has made a modest series of lower highs since May 7, which may argue that a retry of the lower bound may be more likely in the near-term, but there’s little to suggest a durable break is imminent.

Crude Oil Prices Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Crude oil price by contrast look a little more precarious. Their nascent uptrend holds but the market has seen increasingly narrow range trade in the last week, suggesting that indecision rules overall.

That range trade now sees the uptrend itself in some jeopardy, with trendline support close to the current market in the $23.59/barrel area. The fundamental prospect of more production cuts may offer this market more support in the coming US and European sessions. However, should it fail to do so, a test of that support is likely very soon.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 4% 5%
Weekly 5% -4% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Australian Dollar Eyes Resistance After Push in the Dow Jones
Australian Dollar Eyes Resistance After Push in the Dow Jones
2020-05-10 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
2020-05-08 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.