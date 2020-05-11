We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: How Low Can EUR/USD Go?
2020-05-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Gold Price Consolidation Unfazed by NFP Report, Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2020-05-11 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus
2020-05-11 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Struggle For Control at Important USDJPY Support
2020-05-11 01:00:00
Real Time News
  • Riksbank Minutes of Apr 27th meeting - Assessed that fall in inflation should be temporary - Floden "even weaker SEK risks bringing imbalances and uncertainty and that cutting rates would have been counterproductive"
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.60% Gold: 0.30% Oil - US Crude: -1.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3z1WvCqfbq
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/e3VrpdckOz
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QNfMSoU27g
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 07:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-11
  • Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/05/11/Yen-US-Dollar-Drop-as-PBOC-Hints-China-to-Boost-Stimulus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #JPY #USD #PBOC #stocks https://t.co/QvAHtzvas3
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/RFTkBUhwz4
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.60% Germany 30: 0.58% US 500: 0.51% FTSE 100: 0.50% France 40: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QTHrPM1Ig1
  • Bitcoin - $8,703 - respecting trend support...Just over 12 hours to go (86 blocks) until halving according to Binance clock...https://t.co/RnCxobLKAp #bitcoin #btc #halving @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/4qSs2FXHu7
  • Right now the range for the #DXY is set from 98.27 up to 100.93. The support level from late March is in confluence with the 200-day MA, so it is sturdy. Get your DXY market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/SuJ3iiWOvk https://t.co/0tYGecQXLk
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening

2020-05-11 06:07:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude prices slipped initially but made back some lost ground on Monday
  • Coronavirus is still very much in charge, but hopes of gradual economic re-starts lifted risk appetite
  • Gold was steady above $1700/ounce

Crude oil prices slipped initially in Monday’s Asia Pacific session, but then pared much of that loss, with the market clearly in the grip of powerful, differentiated factors.

Of course, the coronavirus can never be far away from the top of the list. Sure enough, worries about second-wave infections reportedly hit the market early.

Chinese authorities reported on Sunday what could be the start of a new wave of cases in the northeast of the country, with South Korea also concerned. Infections were also accelerating in Germany after the rolling back of behavioural restrictions.

Fears that oil storage capacity will be overwhelmed despite the heavy production cuts which kicked in this month also continued to weigh.

However, hopes engendered Sunday by the People’s Back of China helped support broad risk appetite, including that for energy. The PBOC left all its options on the table and omitted its customary warning of the dangers inherent in ‘flood-like stimulus.’ This has in turn raised hopes that the considerable remedial action already taken will be added to.

The prospect of more gradual economic re-opening around the world saw most regional equity mainboards sharply higher and also gave other growth-correlated assets a boost.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 3% 2%
Weekly 3% -13% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Meanwhile gold prices were steady but perhaps unsurprisingly they remained above the psychological $1700/ounce level as the underlying bid for this asset remains very healthy.

Monday won’t offer financial markets a huge amount in the way of economic data cues, but things will liven up markedly as the week goes on with a range of released from New Zealand’s monetary policy decision through to UK growth levels all on tap.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 1% 3%
Weekly -1% -2% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

The uptrend from late April’s lows remains very much in place, but the market is also starting to look a little exhausted. The lower boundary of the overall uptrend channel is coming rather close to the market, and now provides support in the $22.47/barrel area.

Bullish progress appears to have been stymied by the $25.29 resistance point which has held as resistance on a daily closing basis. If it can’t be broken above and held then a test of channel support will be extremely likely. That said it will probably take some shock bad news out of left field to push the market durably below psychological support at $20, at least in the near term.

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices remain confined to a broad, elevated trading band which has contained all market action on a daily closing basis since April 9.

When it comes, a durable break of this either way is likely to be instructive but there’s no sign yet of any such thing. Prices have broken below their previous uptrend in the last four days, but this has been more a function of their rangebound trading than any profound impetus to go lower.

Keeping a close eye on the range is probably still the best way to look at this market day to day.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

