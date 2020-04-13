We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens as Aid Talks Accentuate Divisions
2020-04-11 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
2020-04-12 18:43:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-12 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-04-12 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-12 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-12 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD and NZD Down, JPY Up as Markets Eye Coronavirus Earnings Hit
2020-04-13 02:04:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Crudeoil prices have certainly gained on news of the biggest production cut yet proposed, but the #coronavirus will keep question marks over demand. #OPEC #OPECPlus, #Gold, #SaudiArabia, #Russia https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/04/13/Crude-Oil-Prices-Rise-On-OPEC-Plus-Production-Cuts-30-Still-Caps.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/SG9NX9aJ7n
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.62%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Pk4fjuZmjt
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B6l8Xjv23o
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.25% France 40: -1.47% Wall Street: -1.55% US 500: -1.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8LdaAVRB8V
  • (Special) The US Dollar stabilized versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah and Malaysian #Ringgit as central banks spent foreign exchange reserves amid the virus. Why is this important? $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/13/US-Dollar-Outlook-vs-SGD-IDR-MYR-Hinges-on-Foreign-Exchange-Reserves.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/9JgIagIZm2
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987 Main Topics: - #OPEC recap, outlook - IMF outlook: credit risks, financial stability - #Coronavirus
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/nGztbG91kc #tradingstyle https://t.co/iczsDvWZXN
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/gbyHoOQUiD
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps

Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps

2020-04-13 05:05:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices have risen but perhaps not by much give the magnitude of proposes output reduction
  • Risk appetite remains extremely fragile
  • Gold prices have backtracked a little but remain near one-month highs

Oil prices were higher in Asia Pacific trade on Monday thanks to news of an agreement to cut production reached by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, the so-called ‘OPEC Plus’ group.

The largest single output cut in history comes in response to demand destruction stemming from the coronavirus’ spread. It is intended to see 9.7 million barrels drained from the market every day from May 1. The decision markets the end of a dispute between Saudi Arabi and Russia. The two oil-export titans failed to agree on reductions at the start of March leading to a price war which battered prices and threatened to overwhelm storage facilities with a wave of cheap crude.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 13% 0%
Weekly 25% -31% 12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

However, with the coronavirus still forcing widespread economic lockdowns and preventing economic agents from engagement with customers, energy demand remains highly uncertain and oil prices remain less than half the $60/barrel commanded as 2019 bowed out.

Overall risk sentiment has been fragile in Asia with markets looking with some trepidation toward the US corporate earnings season.

Despite this, gold prices inched lower through the session although they remain close to one-month peaks and within striking distance of the multi-year highs scaled in early March.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 4% 2%
Weekly -6% 29% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This market has seen some cashing out, reportedly as investors sold to cover losses in other, riskier markets, but despite that impetus gold retains a strong underlying haven bid which is unlikely to evaporate in the ultra-low interest rate environment which coronavirus has ushered in. Non-yielding gold tends to do best when the yields on other high-quality assets are also low.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Demand worries remain clearly evident in the US crude oil market with even this large reduction in output unable to shake the market free of the narrow daily range which had been forming for more than a week.

Be aware though that many potential market participants will be away for holidays, with many key markets closed for the Easter break on Monday and that there could be some delayed reaction. For now though, psychological resistance at the $30/barrel mark is proving tough for the bulls. While it eludes them on a daily closing basis then the gravity of the range base at $26.61 will continue to act on this market.

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Price, Daily Chart

Gold prices’ daily chart shows that the well respected uptrend from late March still holds sway. A retest of the March peaks will probably be attempted in the next day or two should it continue to do so, although the market may be wary that some profit taking could creep in if they’re topped.

Near-term channel support comes in at $1660.73. That’s quite far off by the standards of current daily ranges, but it’s certainly reachable in thinned markets. However it might be advisable to await confirmation of any near-term test when trading desks are back to fuller strength later in the week.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Reverse, US Dollar Sinks as Fed Juices Wall Street
Gold Prices May Reverse, US Dollar Sinks as Fed Juices Wall Street
2020-04-10 00:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.