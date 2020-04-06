We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-06 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
2020-04-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies
2020-04-06 08:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
2020-04-06 02:02:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-04-04 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI (MAR), Actual: 39.3 Expected: 44.0 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 44.0 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Análisis $AUDUSD: aumenta la demanda de AUD ante la disipación de la aversión al riesgo, rechazo en 0.6050 #aud #usd #trading #Covid_19 https://t.co/lRBeOuA5F8
  • RT @elonmusk: Logarithm graphs coming soon https://t.co/Fc81TDSQgc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PtZHbbcWSX
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/jd1Mx0kNx3
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.89% Gold: 0.50% Oil - US Crude: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/w82GQITe4o
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.66% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.57% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WWr9d5Rcrs
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Germany Construction PMI (MAR) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 55.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/hpUaJc9Bji
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal

Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal

2020-04-06 07:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oi prices made gains in Asia as hopes for production cuts propped up the market
  • It still looks as though Saudi Araba and Russia will meet this week
  • Gold prices retain a strong haven bid but are struggling to top recent highs

Crude oil prices rose through Monday’s Asia Pacific session as investors clearly retain some hope that the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia which has piled pressure on a market already wrecked by the coronavirus can be brought to an end.

Prices had been under pressure as the session got underway on reports that a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, the so-called ‘OPEC Plus’ group, wouldn’t be held until Thursday. Hopes that it would happen on Monday of this week buoyed prices last.

However, while investors took the delay badly at first, they seem more sanguine now. The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF Kirill Dmitriev has reportedly said that his country and Saudi Araba are very, very close to an agreement on production cuts, and this has kept hopes alive in the story which will dominate energy markets probably for the rest of this week.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -1% 4%
Weekly -20% 67% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold prices were higher despite an apparent modest revival in risk appetite which saw regional stock markets make broad gains.

Clearly the coronavirus remains a huge threat to global economic prospects but there does seem to be a sense in the markets that the beatings taken by various risk-correlated assets as a result are sufficient in the absence of clear evidence that conditions are worsening.

The US Dollar’s strength is likely capping demand for the metal, however, even if gold’s underlying haven bid still looks strong.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 1% 3%
Weekly 10% 8% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Prices have soared away from their former modest downtrend channel with five straight sessions of gains attesting to the turnaround in sentiment.

The market has also topped resistance at $27.40/barrel. That was the closing high of March 19 and the closing low of March 17. Still, the bulls don’t look too comfortable about that level yet. It now acts as near-term support with the old channel top at $21.30 lying in wait below.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices are still respecting the lower boundary of their uptrend channel which is quite clearly still proving valuable as a support level indicator. The upper boundary may be less so now, having not faced a test since March 24

While the channel remains valid prices look to be range trading too within a broad band. That offers quite near-term resistance at $1642.15 which could be tested shortly if we see another daily close within the channel.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains at Open
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains at Open
2020-04-05 20:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Gain on Saudi-Russia Output Cut Confusion
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Gain on Saudi-Russia Output Cut Confusion
2020-04-02 23:00:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.