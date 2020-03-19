We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Euro at Risk Ahead of German IFO Data and SNB Rate Decision
2020-03-19 08:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2020 Low Amid Limited Reaction to ECB’s Emergency Program
2020-03-19 05:00:00
News
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
News
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
News
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
2020-03-19 07:21:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices edged lower again with the US Dollar standing out as preferred haven
  • Fiscal and monetary viral rescue measures don’t seem to by buying lasting support for markets
  • Crude oil stabilized a little but has shed more than $20/barrel this month

Gold prices weakened in Asia’s Thursday session with protection-seeking investors still inclined to seek refuge in the US Dollar rather than the oldest haven of all.

The metal has been falling steeply since March 9 with sales widely reported to cover cash losses in other stricken markets, notably equity which fell once again across the region. It’s still probable that widespread uncertainty is broadly underpinning the gold market, but the impulse to cash out has certainly taken a lot of froth from off the top.

Market sentiment got only a brief lift from Wednesday’s news that the European Central Bank was to instigate a EUR750 billion (US$820 billion) bond buying program in an attempt to cushion the eurozone from the worst effects of the coronavirus.

Thursday saw an expected interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the announcement of a major new funding facility from the Federal Reserve, both part of global efforts to protect economies.

The economic data schedule is sparsely filled for the rest of the session but markets will get a timely steer on the state of the US labor market in weekly jobless claimant figures.

Crude oil prices rose but that was perhaps unsurprising after an awful previous session which saw them fall to eighteen-year lows as investors increasingly fretted the effects of the virus on global energy demand, and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia engendered at least partly by the spread of the disease.

Effectively the contraction of both travel and broader business activity worldwide is coming as the two major exporters are preparing to increase production. The market looked extremely well-supplied even before the coronavirus hit. Now it looks set to be flooded with oil for which there may be no end use for months at best.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Prices have now retreated on a daily closing basis below the$1509.68 level which marks the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rise from last November’s lows to the peaks of this year. They have in the past week touched full retracement on an intraday basis and, at $1449.15, that point now acts as quite near-term support.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Prices, Monthly Chart

Prices are back to lows not seen since early 2002 having shed more than $20/barrel this month alone. There seems little chance of any near-term respite for the commodity either, with support below that at $16.41 from November 2001.

On a fundamental basis it seems unlikely that producers could long tolerate sub-$20 prices, but they could be an imminent reality nonetheless.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

News & Analysis at your fingertips.