We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surges, Now What? EUR/USD, AUD/USD Downtrends Analyzed
2020-03-18 05:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Swiss economist and market forecaster @gloomboomdoom (Dr.Marc Faber) discusses his outlook on ✔️ Gold ✔️ Inflation ✔️ Market opportunities Tune into trading global markets decoded today! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/6C5i8m6ThP
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -4.36% Germany 30: -4.70% Wall Street: -5.34% US 500: -5.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LYQFDwC1qB
  • How can you trade #forex after a major release? Find out: https://t.co/sdxcXb8q60 #tradingstyle https://t.co/l0SxNBaUI0
  • The US #Dollar outlook remains bullish on haven demand amid global economic uncertainty. This is as signals in trader positioning warn that declines in $EURUSD and $AUDUSD may prolong #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/18/US-Dollar-Surges-Now-What-EURUSD-AUDUSD-Downtrends-Analyzed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/OxtOMOScdN
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/0znqWwzszW
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/ISIYfFu746
  • Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso: No intention of suddenly making sales tax zero -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.47%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 73.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6xNdmf8p3I
  • Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Now prioritizing financing and market stability -BBG
  • Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Corona crisis likely to impact firm financing, BoJ has strengthened easing policy using various means -BBG
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus

Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus

2020-03-18 06:51:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices were steadier after steep falls in the previous session
  • There’s till very little reason for bullishness however
  • Gold prices slid further despite the metal’s haven attractions

Crude oil prices steadied in Asia Pacific trade on Wednesday having fallen to four-year lows in the previous session as investors continued to fret the effects of coronavirus on economic performance and, therefore, demand for energy.

A fall in US stockpiles reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday may have provided some support to the market but between coronavirus and the price war between major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, traders were otherwise preoccupied. Official inventory levels from the Department of Energy are due later.

Overall risk appetite remains extremely weak, with local stock market fortunes mixed despite the boost given to Wall Street by proposed massive fiscal support for the US economy which could include simply handing over cash to millions of Americans. This proposed experiment in so called ‘helicopter money’ would be the largest example of the practise yet seen.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% 13% 18%
Weekly 34% -17% 23%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold prices made some gains as news of the administration’s proposals made its way around the world but they slipped back as the session went on.

Despite clearly elevated economic uncertainty which might be expected to support all haven assets, gold has fallen sharply this month, reportedly as investors liquidate their holdings to cover losses elsewhere.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 5% -1%
Weekly -20% -15% -19%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus

This month’s effective freefall has seen crude prices return to lows not previously seen since late 2003. They’re now in some danger of erasing the entire rise from the lows of December 2002 when prices were just a little below $18/barrel. It seems unlikely that any modern-day producer could long tolerate those levels, but they’ll remain in play unless we see some broad near-term recovery in risk appetite.

Gold Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus

Gold prices remain effectively trapped between their former trading range and support which now comes in at $1509.78, or 78.65 Fibonacci retracement of the rise from last November’s lows to this year’s peaks. While complete retracement is now a clear threat, the market is likely to retain its fundamental underpinnings for as long as the coronavirus continues to rage. Watch for a daily or weekly close below that level, however.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rises Towards 2016 High. Dollar Rallies and Crude Oil Falls
USD/CAD Rises Towards 2016 High. Dollar Rallies and Crude Oil Falls
2020-03-18 00:00:00
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
2020-03-17 06:50:00
AUD/USD Fast Approaching 2008 Bottom With US Recession Possible
AUD/USD Fast Approaching 2008 Bottom With US Recession Possible
2020-03-17 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Fed, RBNZ, BOJ Fail to Cheer Markets
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Fed, RBNZ, BOJ Fail to Cheer Markets
2020-03-16 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.