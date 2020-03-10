We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, VIX, USDJPY, Gold Follow the Progression of Fear Towards Panic
2020-03-10 02:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Stare at Abyss as USD/NOK Surges to 35-Year High
2020-03-10 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold prices fell towards support after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted possible stimulus to combat the #coronavirus. Crude oil aims for the best day since September. Will these moves last? $XAUUSD #CrudeOil - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/03/10/Gold-Prices-Turn-as-Trump-Stimulus-Eyed-Crude-Oil-Bounces-Near-2016-Low.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/802i5nyzmZ
  • Crude Oil Prices Stare at Abyss as USD/NOK Surges to 35-Year High - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/10/Crude-Oil-Prices-Stare-at-Abyss-as-USDNOK-Surges-to-35-Year-High.html #OOTT
  • Keep an eye on the #Euro as it keeps driving higher, it accounts for about 57% of the index. If the levels outlined above are to be seen, a trend-line from 2008 around 11700 could be met. Get your currencies technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/h6DzS2Gk8J https://t.co/UDbwfNhk7q
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (FEB P) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -35.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-10
  • The $USD has put in an outsized bearish move over the past three weeks, falling by as much as 5.26%. Get your US Dollar market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/BoIoldYhW2 https://t.co/254lBEyWdK
  • Could he be referring to the #coronavirus, or a Zombie apocalypse? 99.99% certain it's the former https://t.co/eTrCXcSThp
  • RBNZ's Orr: 50bp cut last year "bought us an enormous amount of time", prepared to do whatever it believes is needed -BBG
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/Y9joZws4G3 https://t.co/LmChG9dKFF
  • RBNZ's Orr: N.Z. economy well placed to weather global turmoil, RBNZ re-working forecasts as virus impact worsens -BBG
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: We have "powder in the gun" in face of economic shock -BBG
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low

Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low

2020-03-10 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, U.S. Fiscal Stimulus, Coronavirus, Stocks- Talking Points

  • Gold prices fall on U.S. stimulus bets as crude oil rises with stock futures
  • European and North American equities may rise, sinking XAU/USD rate
  • Follow-through uncertain, key resistance may keep oil downtrend in play

Gold and Crude Oil Asia Pacific Session Recap – U.S. Fiscal Stimulus Eyed

Anti-fiat gold prices were on the retreat during Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session after Wall Street came off the worst single-day performance since 2008 as equities fast-approached bear market territory. This followed the White House announcing plans for fiscal stimulus to cope with the coronavirus epidemic which marked a sudden U-turn from the end of last week. XAU/USD fell as US government bond yields climbed.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Likewise, sentiment-linked crude oil prices aimed higher. WTI rose over 10% during APAC trade, pointing towards the best single-day performance since September. Prescriptions that the White House is expected to further unveil later today include a payroll tax cut and measures to ease the burden on hourly wage earners. S&P 500 futures recovered from about a -1.5% loss to gains showing a greater than 2.4% boost.

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Closely Watching European and North American Stock Markets

With that in mind, oil will likely be focusing on what could be a broad “risk-on” tone to come over the remaining 24 hours. German DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 futures are pointing notably higher ahead of the opening bell in Europe. That may continue offering an upside boost to the commodity as it attempts to recover from a price war initiated by Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ output reduction talks crumbled.

There may be some room for downside pressure if the EIA’s short-term energy outlook reveals demand further at risk amid the coronavirus. But given a strong enough upside reaction in stocks, that could be overwhelmed. A continued rise in U.S. government bond yields that benefits the US Dollar may thus keep the yellow metal under pressure. Follow-through is uncertain however and the Wuhan virus situation remains fluid.

Gold Technical Analysis

The turn lower in gold prices followed a failed push above the 50% Fibonacci extension at 1685 that combined with the presence of negative RSI divergence. With downside confirmation, that may precede a selloff in the yellow metal. That places the focus on immediate support which appears to be a rising line from the end of February. A descent through it may pave the way to revisit upward-sloping support from January.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 11% 6%
Weekly -14% 18% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices appear to have found the next bottom just above the 2016 low. Prices left behind a lower shadow at 27.39 as the commodity struggled to close under the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. While there may be scope for a near-term bounce ahead, a couple of descending trend lines may maintain the dominant downtrend down the road. These include both inner and outer resistance on the WTI chart below.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 14% -5%
Weekly 35% -9% 27%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen, Dow Jones Forecast Turn to Trump Fiscal Stimulus Hype
Japanese Yen, Dow Jones Forecast Turn to Trump Fiscal Stimulus Hype
2020-03-09 23:30:00
USD/MXN Price Outlook: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso- Breakout Stalls
USD/MXN Price Outlook: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso- Breakout Stalls
2020-03-09 19:08:00
Gold Prices Struggle to Score Amid Market Rout, Crude Oil Crushed
Gold Prices Struggle to Score Amid Market Rout, Crude Oil Crushed
2020-03-09 07:05:00
Canadian Dollar Sank, Yen May Gain After Dismal Chinese Trade Data
Canadian Dollar Sank, Yen May Gain After Dismal Chinese Trade Data
2020-03-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.