News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Drop May Be About to Resume
2020-02-25 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
2020-02-25 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
News
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
News
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-25 03:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

Gold prices were lower on Wednesday in Asia despite the previous session’s huge Wall Street losses, incurred in turn as US investors seemed finally to accept that the coronavirus’ spread will exert major economic drag. It seems the market expects risk appetite to rebound, with some impulse to take profit on gold’s impressive gains evident.

Still, regional stock markets were mostly lower, with the Nikkei plunging on return from Monday’s holiday. South Korea’s Kospi snapped back from its own virus-related losses. However, the revival of both US and European stock futures saw gold retreat from its session peaks, even though the market clearly remains well supported in this nervy environment.

Headlines permitting the market will look ahead to Tuesday’s US consumer confidence data. With China mired and Europe sluggish, the US consumer looms large as a possible growth driver. The index is expected to have ticked up modestly in February, to 132 from last month’s 131.6.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -8% -6%
Weekly 3% -7% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices were higher, with the market steadying after Monday’s sharp falls. Investors remain weighed down by concerns that the coronavirus will see further falls in demand for an energy market already well supplied, with traditional producers apparently in no hurry to deepen or lengthen production cuts.

US oil inventory is expected to have risen for a fifth straight week according to a Reuters poll.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -9% 0%
Weekly -16% -5% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Prices are heading back toward near-term support at $1631.66/ounce. That’s the first, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rise from November’s lows up to this week’s top. However, the market has been climbing very steeply since mid-February, perhaps getting overextended in the process.

The market will probably still find clear support in the range between $1595.24 and $1538.82. That band was traded for much of 2020, before the more recent, sharper rises were seen. It also comes in between the second and fifth Fibonacci retracement of the rise. Given the fundamental picture it seems highly unlikely that gold will slide as far as that range base, but some consolidation in its upper reaches looks quite probable.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Prices seem to have topped out once again at January 28’s peak of $54.09/barrel, with the latest falls large enough to break late February’s uptrend channel to the downside. Support awaits at early-February’s notable low and is likely to beckon unless the bulls can gird themselves to sustainably top that key resistance point.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

