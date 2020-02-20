We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Pound Trend Reversal in Play
2020-02-20 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.10% France 40: 0.01% Germany 30: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UWRcuQLyJ0
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/7NYdsv43yx
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7450 -0.09% #DAX 13774 -0.11% #CAC 6103 -0.13% #AEX 628 -0.22% #MIB 25419 -0.23% #IBEX 10067 -0.17% #STOXX 3857 -0.22%
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Industrial Output w.d.a. (YoY) (4Q) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 8.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
  • GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Pound Trend Reversal in Play - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/02/20/GBPUSD-Technical-Analysis-British-Pound-Trend-Reversal-in-Play.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #GBPUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/R74kxDFLc7
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German GfK Consumer Confidence (MAR), Actual: 9.8 Expected: 9.8 Previous: 9.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German GfK Consumer Confidence (MAR) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 9.8 Previous: 9.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/YZQdz0J9Qx
  • The #Euro may retrace higher before resuming a selloff that brought the single currency to the lowest level in close to three years against the US Dollar. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/6tE2Xibkiw https://t.co/LW8VClzEHx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.26%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/o7bhcPUReq
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates

Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates

2020-02-20 07:07:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices pared gains but remained close to notable highs
  • Coronavirus fears keep the market underpinned
  • Crude oil continues to rise, with some supply worries highlighted

Gold prices gave back their Thursday gains in the Asia Pacific session but remained close to the week’s more-than seven-year highs, even as China took monetary measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on its economy.

China cut the prime rate on one-year loans by ten basis points to 4.05%, with the five-year loan rate cut by five basis points. The markets had expected this action and reaction was muted. Stocks in China and Australia managed to stay in the green however.

Still, gold demand remains firmly underpinned. The metal hit its highest price level since February 13 in Wednesday’s trade and has not retreated far since.

The gold market is likely to be left to watch the virus-related headlines for the remainder of the global session as the economic data schedule is sparsely filled.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 3% 3%
Weekly -6% 36% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices gained but were below their session highs as the European open loomed as the market mulled possible supply difficulties.

The coronavirus’ spread continues to overshadow prognoses for demand in the early part of this year, to be sure. However, conflict in Libya which has seen its ports and oilfields under blockade endures, while US sanctions on a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft will mean that more Venezuelan oil is barred from global markets.

Still, US inventory data showed a build of 14 million barrels in the week to February 14, hugely above the 2.5 million barrels expected, according to numbers from the American Petroleum Institute.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 12% -1%
Weekly -13% 13% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Monthly Chart

Prices are back into the monthly chart territory which marked the lower reaches of the highs made back between 2011 and 2013. The bulls have clawed back much of the long decline seen between October 1, 2012 and the lows of December 2015, with the steep falls seen in February 2013 now barring the way higher. That month’s opening point was $1658.47 and that now appears as near-term resistance. Support looks firm in the $1500 area from the last four months of 2019, before the coronavirus story hit.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil, Daily Chart

US crude prices are currently challenging the upper boundary of their most recent daily chart uptrend having managed a daily close just above it on Wednesday and to hold above the line so far in Thursday’s trade. The market still appears meaningfully capped by the high of January 28, although it looks as though it will face a serious challenge in the coming days. Coming in at $54.09 it’s very close to the current market, with an enduring close above that point set to put the bulls focus on the $55 region and above.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook Still Points Higher as USD/JPY Soars
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook Still Points Higher as USD/JPY Soars
2020-02-20 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Underway– Trade Levels
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Underway– Trade Levels
2020-02-19 19:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Presses USD/CAD Towards Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Presses USD/CAD Towards Support
2020-02-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.