We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
2020-02-06 21:15:00
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
2020-02-07 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Works well with my top trade ideas for 2020: bearish #EURUSD and #EURJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides#tradingForecasts https://t.co/7BZAfNXUc4
  • Yet another reason I remain short #EURUSD and #EURJPY. https://t.co/7BZAfNXUc4
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c79Nnst https://t.co/KVaMEtJhge
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (DEC), Actual: -6.8% Expected: -3.7% Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Trade Balance (DEC), Actual: 15.2b Expected: 15.0b Previous: 18.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Trade Balance (DEC), Actual: €19.2B Expected: 15.0b Previous: 18.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -3.7% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Trade Balance (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 15.0b Previous: 18.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/1oeXWEKkbJ https://t.co/FudmO00RBD
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (-0.24%), Shanghai Composite (-0.66%), ASX 200 (-0.38%), KOSPI (-1.19%) [delayed]
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls

Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls

2020-02-07 07:10:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices were slightly lower, but coronavirus headlines are still dominating markets
  • US labor data may be able to wrest attention away from them
  • Crude oil prices were a little lower but the market thinks production could be cut soon

Gold prices were a little lower in Friday’s Asia Pacific session, but they continue to hold up close to this year’s seven-year peaks as markets mull the likely impact of coronavirus’ spread as China’s President Xi Jinping declared a ‘people’s war’ against the disease.

While there are hopes that a vaccine against the Wuhan strain might be developed relatively quickly, and that in any case the disease seems less fatal than some of its predecessors, the contagion’s global footprint and death toll continue to rise, as does the economic disruption caused. To cite one clear example of this disruption, Italian car maker Fiat has said it might have to shutter a major European factory cite because of the virus’ effects on its Chinese parts-supply chain.

In this environment it seems unlikely that haven assets such as gold can have far to fall, but the short-term market will probably be dominated by the wait for official US payrolls data, due later on Friday, and China’s willingness to lift tariffs on some US goods. That was announced on Thursday but continues to support risk appetite.

Economists are looking for 160,000 new non-farm jobs for January. This would be a rather ‘so-so’ outcome but, given December’s lowball 145,000 rise anything close to or better than expectations might see a sigh of relief echo out across the markets, assuming virus-related headlines will permit. Recent US data releases have been quite positive, though, so hopes may be high that payroll forecasts can be topped.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 3% 2%
Weekly -1% -4% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Market Scents Production Cuts

Crude oil prices drifted lower very modestly through Friday, having risen into the session on reports that Russia would back production cuts in response to the virus-related hit to demand. Prices are already down by about 20% this year.

A panel advising the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, suggested provisionally cutting output by 600,000 barrels per day according to a Reuters report on Thursday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that his country would support such a move.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -1% 4%
Weekly 19% -13% 14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Technical Analysis

Prices are once again challenging their trading range top but daily ranges remain quite narrow and impetus seems to lack conviction beyond the clear fact that no one seems to want to take the market much below its current, still-elevated levels.

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Still, the market remains below both its range top and its previously dominant uptrend line. Bulls are going to have to top both if they’re going to have a try at last week’s peak of $1591/ounce. The looming daily and weekly closes are likely to be instructive with that target in mind, but even if prices retrace lower into their range, a downside break seems highly improbable while risk appetite is so prone to virus-related hits.

The prospect of lower interest rates for longer as a result of the outbreak won’t harm non-yielding gold much either.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil’s weekly chart clearly shows how prices have bounced in a band between the third and fourth Fibonacci retracements of the rise from December 2018 to April 2019.

Crude Oil Prices, Weekly Chart

In a highly fundamentally driven market it seems unlikely that prices are going to slip much further while investors suspect that substantive production cuts could be coming quite soon, but it remains to be seen whether this week will see a bottoming out of 2020’s slide.

Reports suggest that so far reductions in energy demand as a result of coronavirus are largely confined to China. Should that change then downward pressure could resume even if output is reduced.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
2020-02-07 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Targeting Trend Extremes
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Targeting Trend Extremes
2020-02-06 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Australian Dollar May Reverse as Markets Bet on Coronavirus Vaccine
Australian Dollar May Reverse as Markets Bet on Coronavirus Vaccine
2020-02-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.