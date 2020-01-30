We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of November Low Following Fed Meeting
2020-01-29 20:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Unmoved by Fed Hold, GBPUSD at Cross of BOE Decision and US GDP
2020-01-30 05:00:00
British Pound Analysis Ahead of BoE: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2020-01-30 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Commodity Dollars, Stocks, Energy Will See Worst Coronavirus Hit
2020-01-30 02:12:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Oil Price to Stage Rebound on Textbook RSI Buy Signal
2020-01-30 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • SA40 Cash Index, As per yesterday - while gap resistance remains not trusting bullish reversal signals. Gap proved it is resistance yesterday, short term bearish bias remains #Alsi https://t.co/6FYkwWu4sE
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7442 -0.55% #DAX 13248 -0.73% #CAC 5912 -0.71% #AEX 602 -0.60% #MIB 23981 -0.76% #IBEX 9468 -0.82% #STOXX 3706 -0.80% #IGOpeningCall
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/62eeegH4wr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.29%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QJnNDIyJk1
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qtmSKllj5v
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.55% US 500: -0.63% Germany 30: -0.84% France 40: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FqNUoRvkrn
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/IkIZNFSRL6
  • Despite encouraging economic data and receding rate cut odds, $AUDUSD slipped during January. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/KkoteRm8py https://t.co/UylllYfUtd
  • The Australian Dollar is at risk to declines against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, with trader positioning supporting the downside scenario for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY after the #Fed #AUD #Yen $AUDUSD $AUDJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/30/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-at-Risk-to-Long-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/MSWUAsI0ju
  • Taiwan stock index down over 5 percent as part of a broad selloff in APAC equities amid #Coronavirus fears impacting Asia's economic growth https://t.co/LS1pJnuHfr
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet

Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet

2020-01-30 06:46:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices rose again as coronavirus worries keep haven assets bid
  • The Federal Reserve acknowledged the outbreak as an economic threat
  • Crude oil prices were down, hit by another surprise US stock build

Gold prices continued higher on Thursday with the spread of coronavirus still capping risk appetite in the Asia Pacific region and across the world.

The US Federal Reserve left its monetary policy settings on hold on Wednesday but acknowledged the disease as a new risk. Anything likely to deter the world’s central banks from raising interest rates is likely to support gold, an asset which yields nothing and so generally does better in low rate environments. However, the US Dollar remains close to two-month highs against its major traded rivals, which may limit gold’s attraction to non-Dollar buyers.

The World Health Organization is due to reconvene later Thursday to decide whether the disease constitutes a global emergency. It’s previous decision not to so categorize it gave markets some fleeting relief earlier this week.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 8% 5%
Weekly 2% 8% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The broad market will look to official us growth data, coming up later, and the Bank of England’s January monetary policy decision. That central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold but there has been plenty of chatter in the market about the possibility of a cut and the markets may well wait for the fact.

Crude Oil Slips Again On Demand Worries, US Stock Build

Crude oil prices slipped as the virus-related death toll in China climbed to 170 and more airlines cancelled flights into major Chinese cities. Reduced travel was one of the major energy-market hits dealt by 2003’s outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and market memories are long.

News of another weekly rise in US stocks also weighed on the market in Asian hours.

According to the Energy Information Administration, crude stocks rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to January 4, smashing forecasts of a 428,000 barrel rise. Gasoline inventory hit record highs, increasing for a twelfth week straight.

Gold Technical Analysis

Prices remain close to the highs seen earlier this month but, despite the apparently supportive backdrop, there seems little appetite to regain them just yet.

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Recent daily ranges have been quite small, which might suggest that the market is still suffering from a degree of indecision at these levels. However, prices remain above their previous trading range and, if they can continue to do so into this week and month’s end it could well be a bullish sign.

There are clues that a new higher range could be building, but they are hardly conclusive yet. If the market can stay above $1.563.31/ounce that could become a tentative range base, with this week’s high of $1589.27 acting as a putative top.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US crude oil prices are effectively back to the lows of 2019, but for the moment at least have bounced there.

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

The market now seems to be stuck within a broad band which last bounced it on an intraday basis back in October last year. The range base has survived two tests this week, but it looks likely to face more. Should it give way there’ll be little between the market and the psychologically crucial $50 mark.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 15% 4%
Weekly 27% 1% 22%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels
2020-01-29 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
2020-01-29 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.