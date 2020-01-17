We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
2020-01-17 07:02:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-01-16 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise with stocks. They have recently fallen despite gains in the #SP500. What does this mean for $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD ahead? #AUD #NZD #RBA #RBNZ - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddf2fV7Kyl
  • A few snippets from today's commentary. Check out the link below for the full story (via @DailyFX). https://t.co/I31tuq764r https://t.co/x0BaiOFA1P
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/e2YrN3dBrl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UL7hqSD2Ki
  • US Dollar Forecast: $USD Lacking Impetus Ahead of Consumer Sentiment #Forex traders shift focus away from US-China trade deal headlines - perhaps toward the monthly release of #ConsumerSentiment data for volatility and clues on the Greenback's next move https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/16/us-dollar-forecast-usd-lacking-impetus-ahead-of-consumer-sentiment.html
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kxcb9EtIWb
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I5YIsKQAog
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.0% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • The $JPY has weakened as a bounce-back in risk appetite saps haven-asset demand. However, the old uptrend line still provides clear resistance. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX HERE:https://t.co/IMhgQ9jbF9 https://t.co/I7087olftk
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth

Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth

2020-01-17 07:02:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices slid gradually through the Asian session
  • Chinese growth met forecasts but remains sluggish, with overall crude market balance under question in 2020
  • Gold prices made gains even as risk appetite broadly held up

Crude oil prices crept lower through Asia-Pacific’s Friday with as-expected growth in largest global importer China providing the market with few new clues.

On one hand the data came in exactly as expected. Annualized fourth-quarter growth held at the 6% level seen in the third. However, that’s still a notable low, the weakest level seen since the first quarter of 1992.

Still, investors remain hopeful that improved trade relations with the US may see some acceleration into 2010. The latest trade numbers out of China were extremely strong, even before the effects of an interim trade deal could have been felt, but the country’s debt levels will remain cause for concern unless growth picks up very markedly.

Still, as far as the oil market is concerned, China remains extremely fertile ground. Government numbers showed that its refineries processed crude equal to a record 13 million barrels per day in 2019, up 7.6% from 2018.

That good news had to be balanced in Asia Friday with a gloomy assessment for 2020 from the International Energy Agency Thursday. It forecast that supply would outstrip demand even if the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and Russia comply fully with output cuts.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 2% 2%
Weekly 22% -19% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Retains Strong Overall Support

Gold prices rose slightly through the session, even as most stock markets posted gains. Gold has certainly retreated markedly from the peaks seen earlier this month when a lethal US air strike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. However there seems no huge inclination to cash out even as markets hover near the highest point of 2019.

One hundred senators were sworn in on Thursday ahead of the impeachment trial of President Trump on charges brought by the House of Representatives. This heightened US political risk may well be supporting the gold market and dissuading investors at large from straying too far from haven assets.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil’s weekly chart clearly shows the damage done to prices by the removal of Iran-related risk premium.

Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

The sharp fall seen last week has put the quite remarkable sequence of gains seen since October in doubt once again and threatened channel support. It seems a little strange perhaps that the market has not returned to the upbeat tone seen before the Iran crisis erupted, but those worries about oversupply may be forcing a little rethink in any case.

Friday’s close could clearly be instructive with a breach of channel support very possible. That would put focus back on the lows of March 25 at $55.36/barrel. $58.05 is the number bulls will need to defend into this week’s end to keep channel support valid

Gold Technical Analysis

Price have exhibited a succession of quite narrow daily ranges for the last eight sessions.

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

This could simply be a sign of consolidation after the very wide fluctuations seen on January 7 and 8, in which case they might be quite a bullish signal. Consolidation is after all taking place close to levels not previously seen for nearly seven years.

However, those narrow ranges could also indicate fundamental indecision and, perhaps, a lack of appetite to try and chase prices any higher. The most obvious near-term directional clue will probably come with a break either way of the current modest trading range.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -1% 1%
Weekly 3% -2% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
2020-01-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.