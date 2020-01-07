We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Posts Solid Gains as US-Iran Tensions Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-07 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation
2020-01-07 07:25:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold’s Multi-Year High Might Be Short Lived
2020-01-06 19:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bullish Oil Price Outlook Supported by Golden Cross Formation
2020-01-07 06:00:00
Philippine Peso Up as Crude Oil Prices Fuel CPI, USD/PHP May Fall
2020-01-07 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation

Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation

2020-01-07 07:25:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices were lower, with crude oil prices also falling
  • Relations between Washington and Tehran are still in clear focus
  • However, lack of escalation has allowed more usual market fundamentals back into view
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 9% 1%
Weekly -4% 11% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, as did those of oil. Antagonism between Iran and the US still clearly hovers over the market, but Wall Street equity investors managed to gird themselves in the previous session, sending stocks higher on the hope that corporate profits and economic growth won’t take much of a hit in the longer term.

Prices for the yellow metal reached seven-year highs on Monday but, while the markets clearly remain on watch, they saw no reason to chase it higher through Tuesday’s Asia Pacific session which saw most main equity indexes post gains.

The new year’s economic data round gets back into full swing on Tuesday. Eurozone consumer price inflation data coming up, before durable goods order numbers out of the US, and the service sector Purchasing Managers Index from the Institute for Supply Management. All these should grab investor attention assuming no escalation in the Middle East.

Gold Technical Analysis

Prices rose so fast last week, in a market which was already looking overbought, so durable near-term support is quite hard to spot.

Gold Prices, Daiy Chart

2019’s high at $1557.21/ounce was broken through at the end of last week. The market remains above it, just, but that level doesn’t seem likely to offer much of a test should the bears force a deeper retreat. They may well do so in the absence of any escalation in the Middle East, and it could be as well if they do as this market looks in dire need of some consolidation.

Below that support is the modest range which capped progress before the Iran story broke, between $1534.62 and $1523.94. That may offer a sterner test for any bearish plays, with initial 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rise from May to this week’s highs waiting below that at $1512.19.

It will take a truly remarkable return of risk appetite to see this threatened in the short term.

Crude Oil Focus Switches Back to Market Fundamentals

Meanwhile, crude oil prices steadied in the Asian session having slipped back through the US Monday.

Of course, investors are aware that Iran has promised retaliation for last week’s US airstrikes in Baghdad, and that that may involve some danger to energy infrastructure around the crucial Straits of Hormuz, but, in the absence of further detail here, focus returned at least in some measure to more usual market drivers.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 50,000 fewer barrels per day in December, Reuters data showed, with a fourth week of US crude-stockpile drawdowns expected in the week to January 3. The Department of Energy will release the numbers on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil, Daily Chart

As the daily chart shows, Iran-related buying has only very slightly exacerbated the pre-existing uptrend which was founded both in prospects for reduced supply and hopes for a demand revival if the US and China can get a trade deal signed.

A phase one agreement remains set for signing on January 15, although it seems unlikely that this will amount to much more than an end to the tariff war which marked much of 2019.

Still, any signs that the two sides are committed to a deeper future deal may well support the oil market from the fundamental angle. Technically Monday’s US price slide has just seen the benchmark move back within the dominant uptrend channel. That hasn’t faced a serious test of its lower boundary since December 2 and it looks set to remain in place, with 2019’s April peak of $66.55/barrel in sight as the next upside target.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -14% -2%
Weekly 87% -29% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Rate May Rise as Japanese Yen Price Falls in Near-Term
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as Japanese Yen Price Falls in Near-Term
2020-01-07 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown Targets– Trade Levels
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown Targets– Trade Levels
2020-01-06 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Sharply As US-Iran Standoff Dominates World Trade
Crude Oil Prices Up Sharply As US-Iran Standoff Dominates World Trade
2020-01-06 07:09:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
2020-01-05 22:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.