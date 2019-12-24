We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Battling Short-Term Technical Indicators
2019-12-23 10:45:00
News
British Pound Groans on Brexit as Holidays Leave Thin Liquidity
2019-12-24 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Keeps USD in Broad Range But Still Looks Pressured
2019-12-23 02:13:00
News
Gold Prices Up as Weaker US Data Hit Risk Appetite. Trade Story Drives
2019-12-24 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
News
Gold Prices Up as Weaker US Data Hit Risk Appetite. Trade Story Drives
2019-12-24 07:00:00
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-23 20:00:00
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-23 18:40:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Gold Prices Up as Weaker US Data Hit Risk Appetite. Trade Story Drives

2019-12-24 07:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices rose to 1.5-month highs as trade concerns and economic data both weighed on risk appetite
  • It might be wise to distrust the recent downtrend break though
  • Oil prices edged up as the prospect of reduced supply continued to dominate
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -2% 2%
Weekly 5% -4% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold prices rose to their highest level for six weeks on Tuesday as US-China trade concerns returned to dog a market already pressured by weaker US economic numbers in the previous session.

Orders for US-made capital goods barely rose at all in November, with shipment levels falling. This in turn raises question markets over business investment as the world’s largest economy heads into the new year. News that Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted in October didn’t help risk appetite either, although a US auto strike may be behind the slip.

Investors also awaited developments in the ‘phase one’ trade deal between China and the US. Although this agreement is of course welcome, it’s the more substantive follow-on deal that the world is really waiting for and, there, details remain scant. It’s also not yet clear to what extent other issues such as democracy in Hong Kong, treatment of China’s Uighur minority and territorial disputes in the South China Sea may impact talks. Until it is, gold probably won’t see a meaningful fundamental selloff.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

The last couple of days have seen a little late-year surge for gold breach some significant resistance points. Firstly the top of its near-term trading range give way, followed by the previously dominant downtrend from this year’s September highs. Finally, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of this year’s rise has fallen with the break of resistance at $1485.90. While all this looks quite bullish for the oldest haven, the usual caveats about thinner year-end markets must apply. Gold is most unlikely to weaken significantly in an environment of such global uncertainty but it would not be surprising to see the former range back in play soon.

Meanwhile crude oil prices inched upward, supported by comments from Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak who said that cooperation with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to support the market would go on. A second weekly decline in US crude stockpiles was also reportedly forecast.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude, Weekly Chart

US crude prices remain close to September’s highs on their weekly chart, with a clear procession of gains evident since the market bottomed out on October 7. Still, the bulls have yet to push on into the resistance zone guarding the way back to April’s 2019 peaks.

They may well do so in due course unless global economic data cast doubt on prognoses of higher energy demand. But that upward foray may have to await the new year to play out reliably.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 3% 0%
Weekly -6% -3% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

