We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Monthly Low as ECB Reinforces Dovish Forward Guidance
2019-11-26 06:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High, VIX Drops Below 12 and Dollar At Resistance
2019-11-26 01:24:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Gold to Test Key Price Levels Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-26 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get trading education and join our analysts for live coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • The #Euro Stoxx 50 stocks index and the German Bund – benchmark financial assets for the Eurozone – may be set to reverse three months of risk-on trend development. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/7t52RjUfC5 https://t.co/Fxp8F0CAiz
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German GfK Consumer Confidence (DEC), Actual: 9.7 Expected: 9.6 Previous: 9.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German GfK Consumer Confidence (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 9.6 Previous: 9.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • How can you use PPI in #forex trading? Find out: https://t.co/TZEdU2SdaS #tradingstyle https://t.co/roFgCp7WRy
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7408 +0.15% #DAX 13262 +0.11% #CAC 5932 +0.11% #MIB 23481 +0.11% #IBEX 9325 +0.06% #STOXX 3710 +0.06%
  • "While this in itself would not necessarily mark a tectonic shift in the pair’s trajectory, it could indicate that the slope of appreciation may be in for a correction". Learn more here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/26/Euro-Outlook-EURSEK-EURNOK-on-Edge-of-Bearish-Correction.html
  • The $USD may be set to rise against the Mexican Peso after breaking chart resistance. Stalled passage of the USMCA trade pact may offer fundamental fuel for gains. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/TzhmEoFjuY https://t.co/hK94Jk595P
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/azBYr6vswL
  • @ddubrovskyFX Such cynicism.
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive

Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive

2019-11-26 07:07:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices remain driven by trade headlines
  • That fact kept them supported Tuesday
  • Gold prices retreated as risk appetite sapped haven demand

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Crude oil prices were steady close to two-month highs Tuesday with US-China trade dealings as ever driving the market, as indeed they do all others.

There was some risk-appetite sharpening good news around as top trade negotiators from both sides spoke over the phone on Tuesday morning, according to China’s Commerce Ministry. That country’s Global Times reported on Monday that Washington and Beijing were close to agreeing a ‘phase one’ trade deal.

Markets have taken signs that talks continue as good news, which of course in the most basic sense it is. However even the Global Times had to admit that sticking points remain, with tariff rollbacks apparently a major one.

More oil-specifically, the market is still getting support from the prognosis that production cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia will be extended when the parties meet next month in Vienna.

This week’s stockpile data are eagerly awaited with Reuters predicting the first decline for five weeks in crude reserves when the American Petroleum Institute reports later Tuesday. The Energy Information Administration’s figures are due Wednesday.

Those numbers aside the market will look to the day’s heavyweight economic data which will come in the form of US trade and consumer confidence figures.

Gold Prices Fade, Retrace From Session Lows

Meanwhile spot gold was predictably bearish as hopes for that interim trade deal prodded investors into riskier assets. Prices slipped to two week lows earlier in the session only to pare losses a little as the Asian day went on.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday US time that his officials have a favorable outlook on the domestic economy. The Fed has determined to leave rates on hold unless the economic data appear to force its hand. Gold tends to do better when lower rates, and lower bond yields, reduce the costs of holding it.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Prices remain close to two-month peaks and very close to the top of their daily-chart uptrend channel.

Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

The current trading range is effectively bordered by the trading action of September 24, a day whose opening level provides the range top, at least on an intraday basis. Prices look likely to try that top again and may go on to test the channel top as well, but as usual action will probably be dictate by trade headlines.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold’s daily chart looks in some ways like the opposite of oil’s. Prices are comfortably within the downtrend channel which has effectively bounded the market since the peaks of early September.

Spot Gold, Daily Chart.

Gold is now tentatively inching below the last significant lows, those of November 11 in the $1,450 region. They haven’t conclusively given way but a lasting break looks simply to be a matter of time. Once it happens, the trading range in play between June and August will be back in focus. It centers around the $1,437 area with the psychologically important $1,400 mark getting closer.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Markets Hope For 'Phase-1' US-China Trade Deal
Gold Prices Wilt as Markets Hope For 'Phase-1' US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-25 07:00:00
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD at Key Technical Support- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD at Key Technical Support- GLD Outlook
2019-11-22 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.