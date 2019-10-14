We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP Braces For Brexit Turmoil, EU Summit: Will There be a Deal?
2019-10-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-13 23:00:00
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Give Back Gains as Brexit Optimism Wanes
2019-10-14 05:00:00
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/RlubZzBmyN
  • Why trade with Bollinger Bands®? Find out as a day trader, how you can use it to your advantage:https://t.co/dwODDDSsFi @WVenketas https://t.co/lzHvMaeOxU
  • (#ASEAN Fundamental Forecast) US Dollar Outlook on SGD, INR and IDR Amid Trade Talks, China GDP #USD $USDSGD $USDINR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/14/US-Dollar-Outlook-on-SGD-INR-and-IDR-Amid-Trade-Talks-China-GDP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/EKyMMEJa00
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri as he previews the upcoming week’s main political themes and discusses their impact on the financial markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • China’s CNY Trade Balance (SEP) Actual: $39.65b Est: $34.75b Previous: $34.83b And China’s CNY Trade Balance CNY (SEP) Actual: 275.15b Est: 253.80b Previous: 239.60b
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri as he previews the upcoming week’s main political themes and discusses their impact on the financial markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted But Downtrend Intact - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2019/10/14/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Bounce-Hinted-But-Downtrend-Intact.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/bNyuTGf0xx
  • Over the past 30 days, #USD has been the best performing major vs. USD with +0.17% interest-returns while # CHF has been the worst with -0.06%
  • #EURGBP shattered major support levels, now hovering around 4-month lows. Stay tuned for my #EURGBP technical update https://t.co/78Sp5ttPGq
Crude Oil Prices May Give Back Gains as Brexit Optimism Wanes

Crude Oil Prices May Give Back Gains as Brexit Optimism Wanes

2019-10-14 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices advance with stocks on hopes for a Brexit accord
  • Gold prices retreat as bond yields rise amid broadly risk-on trade
  • Optimism might wane as EU negotiators cool breakthrough hopes

Crude oil prices rallied alongside the stocks in the final 48 hours of last week’s trade as Brexit worries eased, triggering improvement in market-wide risk appetite. The move tellingly paced a sharp, broad-based recovery in the British Pound against the spectrum of its G10 FX counterparts.

Bond yields likewise rose as capital poured out of haven-minded Treasuries and priced-in rate cut expectations implied in Fed Funds futures moderated. That understandably weighed on gold prices, tarnishing the appeal of non-interest-bearing and anti-fiat alternatives.

CRUDE OIL PRICES MAY GIVE BACK SOME GAINS AS BREXIT OPTIMISM WANES

The way forward looks less rosy. Sterling fell early Monday after EU negotiators warned that plans put forward by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not adequate to underpin a Brexit deal. The spotlight is now on the Queen, who will open a new session of Parliament with the government’s agenda today.

Trend development may be slow however as the US Columbus Day holiday drains liquidity. Stocks, oil futures and spot gold will continue to trade but the ever-important bond market will close alongside the US government. That might bring down participation and delay any substantive directional progress.

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold and crude oil trading strategy!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are trying to make good on a bearish Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern. Follow-through has struggled to materialize thus far. However, the break of a rising trend line set from late May coupled with an emerging series of lower highs and lows seems to keep alive a downward bias. Falling back below the 1480-84.63 area exposes the 1439.14-46.94 region next. Initial resistance is in the 1520.34-35.03 zone.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices hovering near the middle of a familiar range broadly encasing prices since early June. Support is clustered around the $50/bbl figure, with a break below its lower bound at 49.41 on a daily closing basis opening the door for a slide toward three-year lows in the 42.00-43.00 zone. A cluster of back-to-back resistance levels runs up through 60.84, with a breach of that exposing the 63.59-64.43 region.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Stalls but Risk Remains– Trade Levels
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Stalls but Risk Remains– Trade Levels
2019-10-10 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.