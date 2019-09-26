We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
2019-09-26 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05?
2019-09-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08.
2019-09-26 01:23:00
US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall
2019-09-25 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Post-FOMC Gold Price Rally Unravels Amid Less-Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2019-09-26 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Targets: Crude Collapses after Failed Breakout– WTI Levels
2019-09-25 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/09/26/Gold-Prices-Close-to-Confirming-Top-Crude-Oil-May-Resume-Descent.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #Gold #crudeoil #OOTT
  • My trading Video for today: ' US Dollar Rallies as #TradeWar Promises Made Amid Impeachment Inquiry Headlines' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/09/26/US-Dollar-Rallies-as-Trade-War-Promises-Made-Amid-Impeachment-Inquiry-Headlines.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GhVvSQwzfv
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/09/26/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Setting-the-Stage-for-a-Drop-to-1.05.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.62% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/l1FC2pLwcS
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.07% US 500: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OhmovVa6gV
  • The $NZD may attempt recovery against its US counterpart, but any gains seem likely to be corrective within the longer-term downward trend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/jLZARapGGh https://t.co/6oBrVsm9ng
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in about a 75.4% chance of an #RBA 25-basis point interest rate cut at its October meeting next week #AUDUSD
  • (Analyst Pick) Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows #EURUSD #Euro #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/09/26/Euro-Outlook-Bearish-as-EURUSD-Attempts-to-Target-April-2017-Lows.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/RtWf41fT7Y
  • #NZDUSD gaining in Thursday Asia Pacific trade after #RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr downplayed the need for unconventional policy. Local front-end government bond yields are rallying, indicating fading near-term RBNZ rate cut expectations https://t.co/dysgT8tkjJ
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent

Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent

2019-09-26 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices swoon as Trump talks up US-China trade deal prospects
  • Crude oil prices flirt with resuming downtrend from late-April highs
  • ECB Bulletin, Draghi speech, US GDP update may cool risk appetite

Gold prices tumbled as hopes for a breakthrough in the US-China trade war buoyed risk appetite and sent the US Dollar higher alongside Treasury bond yields. That sapped the appeal of the non-interest-bearing, anti-fiat yellow metal. Optimism was linked to supportive comments from US President Donald Trump.

Cycle-sensitive crude oil prices rose alongside stocks against the risk-on backdrop. They just managed to erase earlier losses however, finishing the day broadly flat. Selling pressure emerged earlier in the day on reports that Saudi Arabia is restoring output faster than expected after an attack mid-month.

ECB BULLETIN, DRAGHI COMMENTS, US GDP MAY SPOOK FINANCIAL MARKETS

Looking ahead, the ECB is back in focus. The central bank will publish its Monthly Economic Bulletin and President Mario Draghi is scheduled to speak. A downgrade of official growth estimates coupled with another dose of dovish rhetoric might stoke global slowdown fears.

The final set of second-quarter US GDP data is also due. It is expected to confirm that growth slowed to an annualized rate of 2 percent from 3.1 percent in the first three months of 2019. Upside surprises on US news-flow since the prior revision in late August may hint at a surprise upgrade.

Such a result might cool Fed rate cut prospects even as the ECB sounds the alarm on growth, sapping market-wide risk appetite. That threatens to punish sentiment-aligned crude oil prices. Gold might struggle to capitalize if worries about higher-than-desired rates are at the heart of liquidation.

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold and crude oil trading strategy!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Rejection at immediate resistance seems to bring gold prices closer to confirming a Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern. Confirmation of the setup on a daily close below 1480.00 implies a measured target near the $1400/oz figure, though sellers will need to overcome support in the 1437.70-52.95 area along the way. A daily close above 1535.03 targets 1563.00 next.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are testing support guiding the move higher since early August. Breaking below this barrier – now at 55.04 – on a daily closing basis exposes support clustered around the $50/bbl figure. Alternatively, a bounce back above resistance at 58.76 and 60.84 targets September’s swing top just below $64/bbl.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall
US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall
2019-09-25 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Creeps Towards Capitulation
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Creeps Towards Capitulation
2019-09-25 15:30:00
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound
RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound
2019-09-25 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.