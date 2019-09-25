We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
USD & Treasury Yields Drop as US Consumer Confidence Slides
2019-09-24 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/09/25/Gold-Prices-Hit-3-Week-High-But-Chart-Still-Warns-of-Topping.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold
  • #GBP, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 8.90, 7.90 and 7.13 respectively
  • Flaring concerns about the US-China #trade war are weighing on the $USD. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/wriBH99ln2 https://t.co/5Mo4trwBqs
  • Markets: Is this the beginning of an easing cycle? The Fed: https://t.co/1MKREc6KkV
  • Others? Who should you take at face value to avoid #FOMOintrading? @JohnKicklighter https://t.co/sfSjeBxAu0
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.30% Oil - US Crude: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/p2OHIqyyKM
  • #NZDUSD gains as #RBNZ leaves rates alone. No move was expected after last month's surprise 50bps #OCR assault but some might have thought this month's statement would be uber-dovish. In the end it was just dovish. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/09/25/New-Zealand-Dollar-Reserve-Bank-of-New-Zealand-OCR-Decision.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ouKu9xz5wO
  • #NZDUSD aims higher after the #RBNZ leaves rates unchanged at 1.00% as expected, failing to bolster further dovish expectations as they see no significant change to their monetary policy outlook. We will see how that changes with US-China #TradeTalks later next month https://t.co/aaxyXh4Lsa
  • With the RBNZ deferring a difficult policy decision, some relief for the Kiwi. RBA's Lowe's remarks ease Oct rate cut probabilities, but $AUDNZD still one of the best proxies for the NZD: https://t.co/fdQkQTT3x0
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping

Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping

2019-09-25 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices hit three-week high on US consumer confidence report
  • Chart setup still hints gold may be tracing out bearish H&S pattern
  • Crude oil prices may fall on CPB trade report, EIA inventory data

Gold prices rose for a fourth consecutive day. Disappointing US consumer confidence data offered the catalyst this around. It put the markets in a defensive mood, pressuring yields lower and thereby boosting the relative appeal of non-interest-bearing alternatives epitomized by the precious metal. Cycle-sensitive crude oil prices tracked lower alongside stocks in the meanwhile.

Looking ahead, the CPB World Trade Monitor headlines an otherwise muted data docket. The Netherlands’ official statistics agency will probably say cross-border commerce remains in retreat as the US-China trade war cools activity both directly – by disrupting a critical supply chain connecting the world’s top-two economies – and through its undermining of international dispute resolution norms.

That may amplify global economic slowdown fears. To the extent that this encourages Fed rate cut bets and pulls down yields, it may be supportive for gold prices. Crude oil may continue to suffer alongside other growth-geared assets. EIA inventory flow data may add to selling pressure if it echoes an API report showing stockpiles added 1.4 million barrels last week. Baseline forecasts envision a 276k-barrel draw.

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold and crude oil trading strategy!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices still look to be tracing out a bearish Head and Shoulders (H&S) chart pattern. Confirming the setup on a daily close below 1480.00 implies a downside target near the $1400/oz figure. Support in the 1437.70-52.95 area is seen along the way. A breach of resistance at 1535.03 targets 1563.00 next.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices dipped toward support guiding them higher since early August (now at 54.95). A daily close below that sets the stage to challenge a long-standing downside barrier near the $50/bbl figure. Alternatively, a move above resistance hurdles at 58.76 and 60.84 targets September’s top near 64.00.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound
RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound
2019-09-25 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.