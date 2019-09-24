We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 Avoids its Break, EURUSD Maintains Its Pressure
2019-09-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) German IFO Current Assessment (SEP) due at 08:00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 97.0 Previous: 97.3
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) German IFO Expectations (SEP) due at 08:00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 92.0 Previous: 91.3
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) German IFO Business Climate (SEP) due at 08:00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 94.5 Previous: 94.3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.37%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fYk9ZYorPT
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UqYCvqxBF5
  • ECB's Villeroy says he was not in favour of the resumption of net asset purchases at this present time $EUR
  • And several disadvantages too https://t.co/dp3MRIKFNO
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0CtrbnzknE
  • Central bank independence has several advantages. Find out what they are in detail with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/pgEBPKLX80
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.33% Wall Street: 0.33% France 40: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ieeh1oJzvy
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence

2019-09-24 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices seesaw on Eurozone and US PMIs, Draghi comments
  • Gold prices rise as bond yields fall but chart setup still looks ominous
  • German IFO, US consumer confidence reports may sour risk appetite

Crude oil prices mirrored stocks’ seesaw ride yesterday. The WTI contract plunged alongside shares and bond yields as dismal Eurozone PMI data stoked global slowdown fears. Calls for highly accommodative policy from ECB President Mario Draghi and firm US PMI data underpinned a recovery in the second half of the day however, leaving both oil and US equity benchmarks close to flat by day’s end.

Bond yields also recovered, but the rebound was more modest, leaving the bellwether 10-year lending rate lower heading into Tuesday’s opening bell on APAC bourses. This meant that gold prices not only found fuel for intraday gains but also managed to sustain them. Lower rates are typically supportive on a relative basis for the non-interest-bearing precious metal.

GERMAN IFO, US CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DATA MAY HURT CRUDE OIL PRICES

Looking ahead, Germany’s IFO survey of business confidence may spook investors if the results echo disappointing trend in recent news flow, as with yesterday’s PMI roundup. An upside surprise on US consumer confidence figures – another extension of recent trends in the performance of economic statistics relative to baseline forecasts – that cools Fed rate cut hopes may amplify any risk-off tilt.

That seems to bode ill for cycle-sensitive crude oil prices, though API inventory flow data might muddy the waters somewhat. The release will be sized up against expectations of a narrow 79k-barrel build expected to appear in official EIA figures due Wednesday. Gold may find it difficult to truly capitalize however if worries about higher-than-desired rates are at least in part the catalyst for investors’ displeasure.

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold and crude oil trading strategy!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices continue to build out what looks to be a Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern. Confirmation on a daily close below 1480.00 implies a drop through support in the 1437.70-52.95 to challenge the $1400/oz figure. Alternatively, a daily close above 1523.05 targets the weekly chart inflection level at 1563.00.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices continue to idle at resistance-turned-support in the 58.03-76 area. Breaking below that on a daily closing basis exposes seven-week rising trend support at 54.83. Alternatively, a push back above 60.84 sets the stage to challenge April’s swing high at 66.60 once again.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Drops into Downtrend Support
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Drops into Downtrend Support
2019-09-23 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims
Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims
2019-09-22 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.