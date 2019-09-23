Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data

Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr

Italian official expects 2019 budget deficit of 2.1% and targets 2020 budget deficit of 2-2.1% of GDP

EU's Barnier says right now there is no basis for reaching a deal but will continue to talk $GBP

EU's Barnier says the UK's proposals on border between Ireland and North Ireland are unacceptable, adds that it is hard to see how they will arrive at a solution that fulfils the objectives of the backstop $GBP

German Foreign Minister states that proposals presented by the UK last week were a step forward $GBP

