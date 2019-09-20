Gold Price Chart Warns of Downturn as Markets Digest Fed Outlook

Trump says Sanctioning Iran should be effective and military option would be too, although shouldn't have to use it #OOTT

RT @BorisJohnson: 🇬🇧 We are leaving the EU on October 31st. No ifs, no buts. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ksnjLji7Hz

Trump says currently having a 'little spat' with China's Xi $DXY

Trump: - Looking for complete trade deal with China $DXY

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Gold: 0.26% Silver: -0.01%

...it would be valuable if all the major central banks committed to review the 'costs' of their easing policies and present them for transparency. The markets would demand less effort from them - especially for speculative appetite - and it would shift to fiscal/trade solutions

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength.

Boston Fed President Rosengren - who dissented in this week's rate cut - said today easing is not 'costless'. He remarked that cuts without eco need "risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."