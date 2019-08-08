Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices set yet another 6-year high as trade war fuels bets on global easing
  • Crude oil prices sink as growth outlook sours, US inventories unexpectedly rise
  • Bare data docket may allow consolidation, but volatility risk is still acutely high

Gold prices continued to rise Wednesday as building expectations of broad-based monetary stimulus expansion buoyed the relative appeal of non-interest-bearing alternatives. Financial markets are positioning for central banks to push back as trade war escalation compounds a slowdown in global economic growth on-going since early 2018.

Not surprisingly, this made for a less-than-supportive backdrop for cycle-sensitive crude oil prices. EIA inventory data showing stockpiles unexpectedly added 2.39 million barrels last week compounded selling pressure, sending the WTI benchmark to levels unseen since January. Reports citing an unnamed Saudi official saying the kingdom will not tolerate continued weakness helped prices steady a bit late into the session.

From here, a quiet day on the economic data docket might offer shell-shocked global markets a bit of space to consolidate. The risk of kneejerk volatility remains decidedly acute however. Indeed, a stray bellicose comment from officials in Washington or Beijing might trigger another dramatic rout across the spectrum of sentiment-geared assets at a moment’s notice.

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold and crude oil trading strategy!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices have challenged resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion at 1513.94. A break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis exposes the 76.4% level at 1540.70. Alternatively, a turn back below the 50% Fib at 1492.31 sets the stage for a retest of the 38.2% expansion at 1470.68.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices fell to a two-month low near the $50/bbl figure, as expected. A daily close below the outer layer of support at 49.41 sets the stage to challenge the 42.05-43.00 zone, a barrier capping losses since September 2016. Alternatively, a move above resistance at 56.09 targets a falling trend line at 59.16.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter