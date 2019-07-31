Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices stalling but overall technical positioning hints at topping
  • Fed policy outlook unlikely to match ultra-dovish market expectations
  • Crude oil may fall with stocks as US Dollar gains pressure gold lower

Gold prices await the Fed monetary policy announcement with bated breath. The central bank is widely expected to deliver an interest rate cut, with markets pricing in an 80 percent probability of a 25bps reduction and a 20 percent chance of a 50bps one.

A smaller dose of stimulus this time around seems more likely. Core inflation is not too far off from the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the jobless rate still hovers near a 50-year low, suggesting that easing here is – by key officials’ own admission – a preemptive move to counter gathering headwinds.

Such an outcome probably isn’t market-moving by itself, putting the focus on forward guidance. Rate futures markets imply investors see Jerome Powell and company producing between 50-75bps in stimulus on top of ending the QT balance sheet reduction effort, all before year-end.

The US central bank is unlikely to endorse this vision. Indeed, much of Chair Powell’s rhetorical pivot and structural reform agenda since taking office – like having a press conference after every FOMC meeting – have focused on moving away from long-form pre-commitment to a nimbler approach.

That is likely to leave the markets wanting, souring risk appetite and punishing sentiment-linked crude oil prices alongside stocks. It may also drive the US Dollar higher, both on haven-seeking grounds and as follow-on rate cut bets are trimmed. That bodes decidedly ill for anti-fiat gold.

Get the latest gold and crude oil forecasts to see what will drive prices in the third quarter!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices continue to cling to rising trend support but a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern along with negative RSI divergence hint a top is forming. A daily close below the trend line initially exposes the July 1 low at 1381.91. On the upside, a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1447.90 paves the way to challenge the 50% level at 1468.29.

Gold price chart

Gold chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices rose to challenge range resistance at 58.19 but stopped conspicuously short of breaking it. A daily close above it opens the door for a test of the 60.04-84 area.Alternatively, a turn below range floor support at 54.84 targets the 49.41-50.60 zone.

Crude oil price chart

Crude oil chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter