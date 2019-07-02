Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices shrugged off an OPEC decision to prolong its output cut scheme
  • Gold prices drop most in over a year as yields, US Dollar rise on US-China truce
  • API inventory flow data, comments from NY Fed President Williams now in focus

Crude oil prices stalled at the start of the trading week. An intraday rise courtesy of buoyant risk appetite after the US and China restarted trade negotiations fizzled intraday. That was accompanied by a rise in bond yields, suggesting markets took the thaw to mean that the Fed may not need to deliver quite as much easing as recently envisioned. This soured sentiment, sending the WTI contract lower alongside stocks.

Meanwhile, gold prices suffered the largest tone-day drop in over a year. The move began as a reflection of cooling US-China trade war worries and gathered steam as moderating Fed rate cut prospects drove the US Dollar higher alongside benchmark lending rates. That understandably undermined the appeal of anti-fiat and non-interest-bearing assets epitomized by the metal.

CRUDE OIL EYES US INVENTORY DATA AFTER OPEC FAILS TO EXCITE

Looking ahead, the spotlight turns to API inventory flow data. Yesterday’s decision by OPEC-led producers to prolong a coordinated output cut scheme through March 2020 ultimately failed to inspire lasting gains. That might reflect downbeat demand bets against the backdrop of slowing global growth. Such fears may be bolstered if stockpiles shed less than the expected 2.3 million barrels.

Scheduled comments from New York Fed President John Williams are also of note. The influential policymaker is often seen as reflective of the majority view on the rate-setting FOMC committee. If he suggests that the markets have overreached in their call for three rate cuts alongside the end of QT balance sheet reduction before year-end, gold prices might suffer further.

Get the latest crude oil and gold forecasts to see what will drive prices in the third quarter!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices retreated below support at 1392.08, the March 2014 high. That puts a dense block of former resistance levels running down through 1346.75 back in focus. If sellers manage to breach below this, a broadly bearish bias may be re-established. The topside looks to be capped near 1433.85, the confluence of the August 2013 high the underside of support-turned-resistance set from December 2016.

Gold price chart - daily

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices continue to oscillate below support-turned-resistance in the 60.39-95 area, with negative RSI divergence still hinting that a turn lower might be brewing ahead. A break below support at 57.24 confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the door for a test of the 54.55-55.37 zone. Alternatively, a move above resistance paves the way to challenge the 63.59-64.43 region.

Crude oil price chart - daily

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter