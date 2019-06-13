Gold Prices Miss Out as Shaky Markets Find Haven in the US Dollar

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices unable to capitalize on risk aversion as US Dollar gains
  • Crude oil prices drop most in two weeks as EIA reveals inventory rise
  • Eurozone finance ministers’ meeting, OPEC monthly report on tap

Gold prices idled as risk appetite softened across global financial markets. Would-be support from a drop in Treasury bond yields against this backdrop was neutralized as the US Dollar reclaimed support from haven-seeking capital flows, trading broadly higher and undermining the appeal of anti-fiat alternatives.

Sentiment-geared crude oil prices tracked lower alongside stocks. The move lower appeared to be amplified by EIA inventory flow data showing stockpiles added 2.21 million barrels last week, whereas analysts expected a 713.4k-barrel drawdown. WTI posted the largest daily decline in two weeks.

GOLD MAY CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE, CRUDE OIL EYES OPEC REPORT

More of the same may be in the cards ahead as bellwether S&P 500 futures point conspicuously lower ahead in late APAC trade. The dour mood may be amplified as traders weigh comments from a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers, who will consider penalties for Italy after Rome breached statutory budget limits.

Any risk-derived crude oil weakness against this backdrop may be compounded by the release of a monthly report from OPEC. It might echo similar publications, pointing to swelling inventories despite slowing US production and a cartel-led effort to cap output as slowing global growth undermines demand.

Did we get it right with our crude oil and gold forecasts? Get them here to find out!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern hints that gold prices may be forming a double top at resistance marked by February’s swing high(1346.75). A daily close below initial support in the 1323.40-26.30 area exposes the 1303.70-09.12 zone next.Alternatively, a push above 1346.75 eyes trend-defining resistance in the 1357.50-66.06 region next.

Gold Prices Miss Out as Shaky Markets Find Haven in the US Dollar

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices slumped back to support in the 50.31-51.33 area as a tepid attempt at a bounce ran out of steam. A break downward confirmed on a daily closing basis exposes resistance in play from September 2016 in the 42.05-43.00 zone. Alternatively, a push above the upper bound of immediate resistance at 55.75 paves the way to challenge the 57.24-88 region.

Gold Prices Miss Out as Shaky Markets Find Haven in the US Dollar

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter