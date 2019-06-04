Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices idle as risk trends digest Friday’s bloodletting
  • Gold prices roar higher amid building US rate cut speculation
  • Commodities may fall as Fed Chair Powell strikes neutral tone

Crude oil prices drifted sideways alongside the bellwether S&P 500 stock index Monday, speaking to consolidation after Friday’s brutal bloodletting. Gold prices continued to soar on the back of building Fed rate cut speculation, spurred on after manufacturing ISM data disappointed relative forecasts (as expected).

CRUDE OIL, GOLD MAY FALL AS FED CHAIR POWELL COOLS RATE CUT BETS

Looking ahead, another helping of US economic activity data may inform monetary policy bets. Factory and durable goods orders figures are on tap and may disappoint even relative to already downbeat expectations if the trend in recent news-flow holds up.

While such outcomes might have prolonged the dovish shift in Fed policy bets, they might be overshadowed by a speech form central bank Chair Jerome Powell. He has forcefully argued in favor of a wait-and-see approach in recent weeks, meaning his remarks may clash with investors’ more downbeat projections.

Such rhetoric might spook investors pining for a looser monetary backdrop amid slowing global growth, escalating trade wars, and ample political uncertainty. This bodes ill for sentiment-linked crude oil prices. Gold may retreat as well as the US Dollar perks up, cooling anti-fiat demand.

Did we get it right with our crude oil and gold forecasts? Get them here to find out!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices continue to surge, with buyers now testing resistance in the 1323.40-26.30 area. A daily close above that exposes the late-February swing top at 1346.75. Alternatively, a move back below the 1303.70-09.12 inflection region targets rising trend line support at 1275.63.

Gold price chart - daily

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are edging toward support in the 50.31-51.33 area. Breaking below that on a daily closing basis sets the stage for a decline toward support dating back to September 2016 in the 42.05-43.00 zone. Immediate resistance is at 55.75, with a turn above that eyeing the 57.24-88 region next.

Crude oil price chart - daily

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter