EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Pause at Support- NFP on Tap
2022-09-01 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Plunge Threatens Major Break
2022-09-01 14:30:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Bounce from Lows Ahead of NFP
2022-09-01 20:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2022-09-01 13:06:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weakness Pushes RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-09-01 21:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices
2022-09-01 23:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices

Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Covid, Steel Prices, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • Asia-Pacific markets face US Dollar headwinds going into the weekend
  • Japanese Yen falls versus USD as the island nation faces higher steel costs
  • USD/JPY eyes higher ground with little resistance before the 1998 high

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

US stocks rose on Thursday, stopping a multi-day losing streak. However, that may not offer much help to Asia-Pacific markets, given a stronger US Dollar. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.30%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 closed in positive territory, gaining 0.02%. The small-cap Russell 2000 index underperformed, falling more than 1% as lower crude oil prices weighed on the energy-heavy index.

The Greenback rose against its major peers as short-term Treasury yields tracked higher. Rate traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 75-basis point rate hike at this month’s FOMC meeting. A healthy slate of economic data over the last several weeks helped support that narrative. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for third-quarter GDP growth rose to 2.6% on September 1, up from 1.6% on August 26. US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data for August is due on Friday, with analysts expecting a +300k print, according to a Bloomberg survey.

A diverging policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve weighed heavily on the Yen, complicating Japan’s recovery. Nippon Steel Corp. is raising prices for domestic firms in Japan later this year, according to an interview with a company executive. Toyota Motor, Japan’s largest automobile company, quickly announced an increase in the automotive steel it sells to its customers following Nippon’s announcement. The declining Yen makes importing foreign metals uneconomical due to the exchange rate, especially for smaller firms.

Iron ore prices in China fell nearly 5% on Thursday as the country’s Covid-19 outbreak forced another city to lockdown. Chengdu—a city of more than 20 million people in China’s southwest—announced a four-day lockdown late Thursday. It constitutes the country’s biggest lockdown in terms of population since April’s Shanghai closure. The China-sensitive Australian Dollar fell against the US Dollar.

Notable Events for September 02:

Philippines – Retail Price Index (June)

Japan – 3-Month Bill Auction

India – Foreign Exchange Reserves (26/AUG)

USD/JPY Technical Outlook

USD/JPY climbed above 140 for the first time since 1998. With little nearby resistance, prices may continue to rise in the near term. A bearish divergence is present in the Relative Strength (RSI) oscillator. The 161.8% Fibonacci extension is the next target for bulls before hitting the 1998 high at 147.65. That Fib extension is a bit more than 3% higher, which leaves some uncertainty in how far prices may rise in the near term, given the lack of notable resistance.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/JPY

Bullish
Bullish