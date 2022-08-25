Australian Dollar Traders Higher Alongside Dow Jones Before Powell Speech

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holds Above December 2002 Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-08-25 21:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Wait on Jackson Hole
2022-08-25 19:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Bolts Higher Despite Storms as China Ignites Stimulus Plans. Where to for HSI?
2022-08-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of August Opening Range
2022-08-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rally - Unfazed by Hawkish Rhetoric
2022-08-25 20:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Hold Support, Look to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-24 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Pinned Near Trendline Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-25 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
2022-08-25 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Wait on Jackson Hole
2022-08-25 19:34:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-25 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Wait on Jackson Hole
2022-08-25 19:34:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Runs into Resistance. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-08-25 00:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Traders Higher Alongside Dow Jones Before Powell Speech

Australian Dollar Traders Higher Alongside Dow Jones Before Powell Speech

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China, Iron Ore, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • Australian Dollar climbs with US stocks as traders shift back into risk assets
  • US-listed Chinese stocks rocketed after US and Chinese regulators near deal
  • AUD/USD takes aim at the 100-day SMA after prices clear technical barriers

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets look ready to open higher today after US stocks rose. The high-beta Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) climbed 1.75%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98%. Chinese stocks listed on US exchanges, American depository receipts, surged after the Wall Street Journal reported that US and Chinese regulators were close to making a deal that would potentially resolve accounting and regulatory issues that threatened to see the stocks delisted.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index rocketed 6% higher in New York. Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, helped carry those gains, adding nearly 8%. The agreement, reported by WSJ, would permit auditors from the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect financial statements in Hong Kong.

The move signals how valuable the US investing pool is worth to Chinese companies and Beijing, especially when expansive monetary policy may dissuade foreign investment. China’s Li Zhong—Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security—said, on Thursday, that the government will focus on supportive economic policies, including fiscal, monetary, and industrial sector, in a bid to support China’s labor market. The offshore Yuan rose around 0.3% versus the Greenback.

Risk-sensitive APAC currencies, including AUD and NZD, moved higher overnight. AUD/USD outpaced its major pairs as AUD-friendly iron ore prices. New Zealand’s ANZ published an August update on consumer confidence, with the gauge rising to 85.4 from 81.9 in the prior month. Markets will see Tokyo CPI cross the wires this morning, followed by Thailand’s July trade balance data. However, traders are keenly focused on the upcoming US PCE data and Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD looks primed to move higher on a technical basis. After piercing through the 38.2% Fibonacci and the 50-day Simple Moving Average, bulls are up against the falling 100-day SMA and the 23.6% Fib. The Relative Strength Index and MACD oscillators are tracking higher, signaling a potential tailwind for prices.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud-usd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
2022-08-25 03:00:00
NZD/USD Unfazed After Kiwi Retail Sales Ahead of Jackson Hole
NZD/USD Unfazed After Kiwi Retail Sales Ahead of Jackson Hole
2022-08-24 23:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-08-24 15:50:00
Natural Gas Prices May Rise Further After Hitting Record Levels in Europe
Natural Gas Prices May Rise Further After Hitting Record Levels in Europe
2022-08-24 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish