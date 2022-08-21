Australian Dollar Eyes PBOC Rate Cuts Amid Protracted China Power Woes

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-22 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-21 16:00:00
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-21 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-20 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-21 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion to Find Relief on Slowing US Inflation
2022-08-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-22 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Eyes PBOC Rate Cuts Amid Protracted China Power Woes

Australian Dollar Eyes PBOC Rate Cuts Amid Protracted China Power Woes

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China, PBOC, Rates, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • APAC markets set to open the week on shaky ground after China extends power cuts
  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to slash two key lending rates
  • AUD/USD’s technical posture points to more losses after a big 3.5% weekly drop

Asia-Pacific markets look vulnerable after Wall Street traders closed the week on the back foot, with equity losses accelerating on Friday in New York. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.21%, and the high-beta Nasdaq-100 (NDX) closed 2.38% lower. A large number of options, around $2 trillion worth, expired on Friday, likely bolstering volatility.

Sichuan province, one of China’s most populous, extended power rationing across the region amid extreme heat and drought. Factories and other industrial plants are to remain closed until August 25, extending the original order by five days. The protracted industry shutdown will likely add to the economic headwinds from sporadic Covid lockdowns and could even reverse some progress made on congested supply chains.

According to a Bloomberg survey, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to cut its 1- and 5-year loan prime rates today. Credit growth has been lackluster recently, likely underpinning the central bank’s commitment to easing policy. The PBOC unexpectedly cut several other lending rates last week. China’s property sector is another problem still looming over the economic powerhouse. AUD/USD fell 3.5% last week. Currency traders increased their net short position on AUD, according to the latest CFTC data.

An eight-day strike at the United Kingdom’s Felixstowe port started on Sunday, threatening to inflict further damage on global supply chains and adding to Europe’s price pressures. PMI readings for the United Kingdom’s services and manufacturing sectors are due. Analysts expect to see both gauges remain in expansion for July but fall from the prior month.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD’s technical positioning doesn’t offer an optimistic view. The currency pair set a fresh August low last week, although the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level provided some support but only after an already big move. The 50-day Simple Moving Average was broken shortly after RSI crossed below its midpoint. The MACD oscillator is also on track to cross below its own midpoint, another bearish sign.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud-usd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Trades Lower on Fragile APAC Sentiment Amid China Heatwave
AUD/USD Trades Lower on Fragile APAC Sentiment Amid China Heatwave
2022-08-18 23:00:00
Bitcoin Prices May Fall in APAC Trading as Australian Jobs Data Nears
Bitcoin Prices May Fall in APAC Trading as Australian Jobs Data Nears
2022-08-17 23:00:00
Asia-Pacific Markets May Rise After US Dollar Moderates, US Stocks Rise
Asia-Pacific Markets May Rise After US Dollar Moderates, US Stocks Rise
2022-08-16 23:30:00
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed