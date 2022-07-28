Bitcoin Prices Poised for More Gains as Risk Assets Gain After Weak US GDP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
EUR/USD Slides Further on Mixed German Inflation Data
2022-07-28 12:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-07-27 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Facing First Topside Hurdle – XAU Levels
2022-07-28 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Correction on Break Below 50-Day SMA
2022-07-28 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
More View more
Bitcoin Prices Poised for More Gains as Risk Assets Gain After Weak US GDP

Bitcoin Prices Poised for More Gains as Risk Assets Gain After Weak US GDP

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, US GDP, Crude Oil, Technical outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • Traders went risk on overnight on a weak US GDP print that trimmed Fed bets
  • Australia eyes second-quarter producer price index data as AUD/USD stalls
  • BTC/USD’s technical posture improves after breaking above resistance

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A weak US second-quarter GDP print saw traders trim Fed rate hike bets as the threat of a recession weighs on the Fed’s calculus. That sent US stocks higher overnight on Wall Street, where the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.21%. The two consecutive quarters of GDP decline put the US economy in a likely recession, although it is encouraging that the rate of contraction eased in Q2.

The US Dollar fell as traders moved into Treasuries, especially on the short-end of the curve. That pushed yields lower, dragging on the US Dollar. The DXY index fell to its lowest level since July 05. The Japanese Yen was a big gainer against the USD. USD/JPY fell to its lowest level since June 17, dropping almost 2% during New York trading.

The Japanese Yen may see more movement today on the release of several Japanese data prints. Japan’s June unemployment rate is slated to cross the wires, followed by July CPI figures for Tokyo. Later today, the Bank of Japan’s summary of opinions, June industrial production data, and June retail sales are due out. The data dump may help traders gauge where the BoJ’s head is.

WTI crude oil prices fell, while Brent crude prices rose. The weak GDP print likely explains some of the softness in the US prices. The WTI prompt spread and the 1:1 RBOB/CL crack spread, both gauges of demand for oil and gasoline have traded lower over the past week. That signals the potential for more weakness in the near term. However, WTI’s discount to Brent crude prices is likely encouraging demand through exports on WTI, which could keep prices elevated.

Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in July, according to ANZ. The Kiwi Dollar gained nearly 0.5% against the USD overnight. The Australian Dollar was little changed despite higher iron ore prices in China. AUD/USD may rebound today if Australia’s second-quarter producer price index shows that factory-gate prices increased from Q1.

BTC/USD Technical Outlook

BTC/USD continued its run higher after crossing above a key level of resistance in place since early June following a break above the 50-day Simple Moving Average and a descending trendline from March. The 100-day SMA and a level of prior support from May is the next target for the cryptocurrency. The RSI and MACD oscillators are both tracking higher above their respective midpoints.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btcusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rise Ahead of US GDP and PCE Data. Is More XAU Gains Ahead?
Gold Prices Rise Ahead of US GDP and PCE Data. Is More XAU Gains Ahead?
2022-07-28 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales as Iron Ore Rises, US Dollar Falls
Australian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales as Iron Ore Rises, US Dollar Falls
2022-07-27 23:00:00
NZD/USD Submits to Stronger US Dollar as Traders Prep for Volatility
NZD/USD Submits to Stronger US Dollar as Traders Prep for Volatility
2022-07-26 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Bullish Opportunity Slips Away – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Bullish Opportunity Slips Away – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-07-26 19:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin