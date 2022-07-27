Australian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales as Iron Ore Rises, US Dollar Falls

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
EUR/USD Short-term Technical Outlook: Euro Recovery Stalls into Fed
2022-07-27 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes
2022-07-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Cable Rises Ahead of FOMC, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2022-07-27 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales as Iron Ore Rises, US Dollar Falls

Australian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales as Iron Ore Rises, US Dollar Falls

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, FOMC, US Dollar, Iron Ore, Retail Sales - TALKING POINTS

  • Australian retail sales in focus as iron ore prices gain momentum
  • FOMC announcement sees Fed rate hike bets fall, dragging on the USD
  • AUD/USD eyes wedge breakout target after strong overnight gains

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets are set to trade higher after a rosy New York trading session. Traders moved into risk assets following the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. The market trimmed future bets on aggressive rate hikes, dragging on Treasury yields and the US Dollar. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) rose more than 4%.

Iron ore prices rose in China despite a new wave of Covid lockdowns in Wuhan, where a million people were ordered to stay in their homes over the next three days. The higher iron ore prices and broader US Dollar pullback boosted AUD/USD. Rio Tinto Group—an Anglo-Australian mining company—cut its dividend by 50%, which saw its stock price fall in European trading. The iron ore miner announced that it is close to a breakthrough on a new source of iron from Guinea after negotiating a deal with the country’s government.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a large draw in crude oil and gasoline stockpiles in its latest weekly inventory report. That pushed crude oil prices higher. European gas prices rose amid falling flows from the Nord Stream 1 Pipeline. Russia’s Gazprom appears ready to follow through on further reductions to Europe. The high prices have eased the financial burden on Russia even as it moves less natural gas to Europe.

New Zealand’s business confidence index from ANZ will see an update today. The New Zealand Dollar rose against the US Dollar overnight. Australia’s retail sales for June are due out, with analysts expecting a 0.5% month-over-month increase, down from 0.9% m/m. A bright print may help the Aussie Dollar extend gains as it would underpin optimistic hopes for the Australian Economy.

Notable Events for July 28

Japan – 2-Year JGB Auction

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD rose above its 50-day Simple Moving Average and is on track to hit its post-wedge breakout target of 0.7036. The MACD oscillator made a bullish cross above its midpoint on the daily chart and the Relative Strength Index is tracking higher above its midpoint. The 0.7000 psychological level may see some conflict in prices.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales as Iron Ore Rises, US Dollar Falls

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Submits to Stronger US Dollar as Traders Prep for Volatility
NZD/USD Submits to Stronger US Dollar as Traders Prep for Volatility
2022-07-26 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Bullish Opportunity Slips Away – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Bullish Opportunity Slips Away – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-07-26 19:55:00
Copper Price Forecast: US Dollar, FOMC, Miners to Dictate Red Metal Prices
Copper Price Forecast: US Dollar, FOMC, Miners to Dictate Red Metal Prices
2022-07-26 03:30:00
AUD/USD Stalls at 50-day SMA as APAC Markets Weigh Growth Concerns
AUD/USD Stalls at 50-day SMA as APAC Markets Weigh Growth Concerns
2022-07-25 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish