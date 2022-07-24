Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Faces a Busy Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – A Week Packed Full of High-Risk Events
2022-07-23 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Demand Destruction Outweighs Supply Concerns
2022-07-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Fed, GDP, EUR, AUD, Inflation Data
2022-07-24 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reversal Might be Premature. Eyes on Fed, GDP and PCE
2022-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Forward Guidance
2022-07-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Will the Japanese Yen Keep Weakening Against the US Dollar?
2022-07-24 00:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Faces a Busy Week Ahead

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Faces a Busy Week Ahead

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China, Market Sentiment, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • Asia-Pacific traders eye another event-packed week ahead
  • Newswires out of China may impact broader market sentiment
  • AUD/USD attacks 50-day SMA after prices rise from Falling Wedge

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific traders face a potentially volatile week, with several high-impact events ahead that may shift market sentiment. Equity indexes moved higher across US, European and APAC markets as the US Dollar pulled back. The DXY Index fell for a second week, weighed down by an advancing Yen, Euro and Australian Dollar.

The Australian Dollar may see more gains this week if risk appetite holds up, although market sentiment has been fragile as traders continuously digest economic data, central bank commentary and other indicators. Later this week, Australia’s second-quarter inflation rate may lift AUD/USD if the data surprises to the upside. The Bloomberg consensus forecast sees a 6.3% year-over-year increase, up from 5.1%.

{{GUIDE|AUD}

China’s property sector woes and its broader economic condition will likely continue to play a large part in influencing market sentiment. Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post over the weekend that Hong Kong’s financial situation is sound. Mr. Chan’s comments are in response to the large number of capital outflows seen over the last several months, causing some to speculate that the city’s monetary system may soon become illiquid.

Traders face a relatively light economic docket for today, but several potentially high-impact events loom. The United States will see a consumer confidence update and an advance read on second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Those events may cause big shifts in the US Dollar, which has broad-ranging potential to disrupt financial markets. Europe is also due for its Q2 GDP print to cross the wires.

Notable Events for July 25

Thailand – New Car Sales YoY (June)

Thailand – Balance of Trade (June)

Singapore – Core Inflation Rate YoY (June)

Taiwan – Industrial Production YoY (June)

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD rose to its 50-day Simple Moving Average after prices pierced above wedge resistance. The price target, measured by the wedge’s height, suggests prices may continue rising. The 0.7000 level would help to put the cross back on a solid footing if prices can overtake the 50-day SMA. A pullback to the wedge is another possible outcome.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Prices Stall Despite Weak US Dollar as China Risk Lingers
Bitcoin Prices Stall Despite Weak US Dollar as China Risk Lingers
2022-07-21 23:30:00
Gold Prices on Course for Worst Month in Over a Year, More Pain Ahead for XAU/USD?
Gold Prices on Course for Worst Month in Over a Year, More Pain Ahead for XAU/USD?
2022-07-21 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Poised to Resume Climb After EIA Data
Crude Oil Prices Poised to Resume Climb After EIA Data
2022-07-20 03:30:00
Bitcoin Rallies into APAC Trading as Market Sentiment Brightens
Bitcoin Rallies into APAC Trading as Market Sentiment Brightens
2022-07-19 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish