AUD/USD Prices Looking to Chinese Economic Data as APAC Trading Kicks Off

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum
2022-06-27 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?
2022-06-27 15:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Risk Markets Try to Push Higher
2022-06-27 13:27:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Positivity From Chinese Economic Data and Higher Commodity Prices Boost Aussie
2022-06-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on USD Weakness
2022-06-27 07:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Euro Eyes ECB Forum as Russia Default Leaves Risk Appetite Intact. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2022-06-27 05:00:00
AUD/USD Prices Looking to Chinese Economic Data as APAC Trading Kicks Off

AUD/USD Prices Looking to Chinese Economic Data as APAC Trading Kicks Off

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Industrial Profits, Copper - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar eyes further gains versus the US Dollar
  • Chinese industrial profits data in focus to kick off APAC trading
  • AUDUSD may face resistance from the 23.6% Fib and 20-day SMA

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Chinese industrial profits data is set to cross the wires this morning, which could help to set the tone for Asia-Pacific trading. The Australian Dollar is a prime proxy to gauge the market’s response to those numbers. AUD/USD saw a moderate bounce last week after a multi-week losing streak alongside a broader pullback in risk assets.

Industrial profits grew by 3.5% on a year-over-year basis in April, which was seen as a dull figure weighed down by a wave of Covid-19 infections that caused lockdowns across major Chinese economic hubs. The situation has improved since then, although cities like Beijing and Shanghai continue to see localized Covid measures. Still, this morning's data should reflect a growing recovery, which could help to revive some optimism across the APAC region. AUD/USD may rise if the y/y figure exceeds that of the prior month.

In Japan, the final revisions of April’sCoincident and Leading economic index figures will drop. The Japanese Yen fell against the US Dollar last week but sellers appear to backed off, with USD/JPY gaining only 0.16%. Still, the currency pair hit its highest level since September 1998 before trimming strength. The technical posture has weakened recently, but USD bulls may yet attempt an attack.

Industrial metals like copper and aluminum could give clues to how traders are assessing the short-term macroeconomic outlook. Copper prices fell to the lowest since February 2021 last week. Steel demand has eased in recent months.Renewed fears about an economic recession following the Fed’s latest interest rate hike have weighed heavily on demand for industrial metals. A firm print on China’s industrial profits data may help to inspire some confidence across the metals space.

Notable Events for June 27:

  • Indonesia – M2 Money Supply (May)
  • Philippines – Business Confidence (Q2)
  • Taiwan – Consumer Confidence (June)
  • Hong Kong – Balance of Trade (May)

Click here to view today’s full economic calendar

AUD/USDTechnical Forecast

A trendline from 2021 helped to underpin prices during last week’s action. A move higher faces potential resistance from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The MACD and RSI oscillators are both improving, and crosses above their respective midpoints may provide technical boosts for the Australian Dollar in the days ahead.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

