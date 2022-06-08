Australian Dollar Falls as Oil Advances Ahead of China Trade Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Coils into ECB- Breakout Potential
2022-06-08 18:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish ECB on the Cards for EUR/USD Tomorrow?
2022-06-08 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
2022-06-08 20:00:00
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-08 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Slowly Going Nowhere - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-08 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
2022-06-08 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-07 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hits Two-Decade Highs as US Yields Roar. Will the US Dollar Rally Persist?
2022-06-08 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Dives on Rising Rates and Oil Prices, USD/JPY Bullish
2022-06-08 08:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Falls as Oil Advances Ahead of China Trade Data

Australian Dollar Falls as Oil Advances Ahead of China Trade Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Crude Oil, China Trade Balance - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar falls vs USD as oil prices hit fresh monthly highs
  • China’s May trade balance is in focus as economic woes linger
  • AUD/USD approaches the June low after crossing the 50-day SMA

Thursday's Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may fall after inflation worries reappeared on Wall Street, sending US stocks lower. Crude oil prices hit fresh multi-month highs, with WTI rising more than 2% overnight. The breakdown in sentiment weighed on the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar while benefiting the US Dollar. Treasury yields rose across the curve as traders ditched bonds, anticipating that higher oil prices may firm up inflation bets and, in turn, Fed rate hike bets.

The Aussie Dollar may fall further if the dour sentiment persists through today’s trading session. However, economic data out of China may offer a lifeline. China is set to report its May trade balance today. Analysts expect to see the country’s surplus rise to $58 billion from $51.12 billion. A rebound in exports is seen driving much of that strength. A better-than-expected figure may assuage some fears over an economic slowdown.

Chinese technology stocks may offer a bright spot regardless of broader sentiment. Alibaba and other large-cap Chinese technology stocks rose Wednesday after China’s gaming agency approved licenses for dozens of video games, reversing a years-long trend of tightening regulations in the industry. Alibaba’s US-listed ADR closed nearly 15% higher in New York.

Elsewhere, the Philippines is set to report trade data for April. Indonesia and Thailand will report consumer confidence numbers for May. Japan’s May figure for machine tool orders is also due out. The Japanese Yen dropped again versus the US Dollar, pushing USD/JPY to its highest level since February 2002. The New Zealand Dollar fell victim to the overnight risk-off move, even as New Zealand bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs after the RBNZ announced its plan to reduce its holdings to zero.

AUD/USDTechnical Forecast

AUD/USD prices fell near its monthly low overnight, crossing below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, directly below the June low, may provide some support if prices continue to fall. Otherwise, bulls will look to reclaim the 50-day SMA. Meanwhile, the RSI and MACD oscillators are weakening.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
2022-06-08 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
2022-06-08 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Post-RBA Boost May Continue as Uranium Prices Surge
Australian Dollar Post-RBA Boost May Continue as Uranium Prices Surge
2022-06-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
2022-06-07 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed