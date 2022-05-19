US Dollar Stumbles on Rising Recession Fears, AUD/USD Eyeing Chinese Loan Rate Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
Euro Soars on Broad-Based U.S. Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-05-19 15:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Strained by Sour Sentiment, Traders Eye Possible 2022 Low Breakout
2022-05-19 22:05:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-05-19 08:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bouncing from Trend Support
2022-05-19 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-19 15:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Stumbles on Rising Recession Fears, AUD/USD Eyeing Chinese Loan Rate Data

US Dollar Stumbles on Rising Recession Fears, AUD/USD Eyeing Chinese Loan Rate Data

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, Treasury Yields, Recession Fears, Chinese Loan Prime Rates – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • US Dollar weakens as Treasury yields fall on rising recession woes
  • Markets are slowly parring back 2023 Federal Reserve rate hike bets
  • Ahead, AUD/USD is eyeing Chinese loan prime rates for next move

Thursday’s Market Recap – US Dollar Weakens With Treasury Yields

The US Dollar underperformed on Thursday, weakening against all of its major counterparts. This was despite a rather quiet day in terms of economic event risk. On Wall Street, it was also quiet. S&P 500 futures weakened but fell only 0.64%, which was much smaller than the nearly 4% drawdown in the previous session.

There might have been a culprit if you looked at government bonds. On the intraday chart below, the DXY US Dollar Index can be seen weakening alongside a slide in the 10-year Treasury yield. There was a similar disappointment looking at front-end rates. Yet, global stock markets were quiet all things considered. So, it did not seem like traders were seeking safety from risk aversion.

Rather, it seems that markets are getting increasingly concerned about a recession in the United States next year. This can be seen by looking at Fed Funds Futures. As the S&P 500 slipped this year, investors increasingly pulled back 2023 Fed rate hike bets despite still-strong current inflation. A combination of a hawkish Fed and risk aversion have been benefitting the Greenback this year.

Looking at Google Trends, there is rising search interest for the term ‘recession’ as of late. While still not as popular as ‘inflation’, the gap has been narrowing. With that in mind, it makes sense that the US Dollar weakened overnight as markets cut back on a more hawkish Federal Reserve next year. Unsurprisingly, the combination of falling yields and a weaker US Dollar bolstered gold prices.

Key Market Performance – US Dollar, Treasury Yields, S&P 500 Futures, AUD/USD

US Dollar Stumbles on Rising Recession Fears, AUD/USD Eyeing Chinese Loan Rate Data

Chart Created in TradingView

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Chinese Loan Prime Rates

With that in mind, Asia-Pacific markets could see a rather mixed session. All eyes will be on Chinese loan prime rate data. Cuts are expected to 3.65% and 4.55% from 3.70% and 4.60% for the 1-year and 5-year rates respectively as the nation tries to alleviate economic pain from a zero-Covid policy. An unexpected hold could leave the Australian Dollar at risk. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, so economic conditions in the former often make their way into the latter.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

The DXY US Dollar Index closed under the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Further downside confirmation could hint at more pain to come. This could come from taking out immediate support, which seems to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 102.55. Such an outcome exposes the 50-period SMA. Uptrend resumption entails breaching the early May high at 105.005.

DXY Index Daily Chart

US Dollar Stumbles on Rising Recession Fears, AUD/USD Eyeing Chinese Loan Rate Data

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Soars, Dow Jones Bear Market Rally Unwinds. ASX 200, Nikkei 225 at Risk
Japanese Yen Soars, Dow Jones Bear Market Rally Unwinds. ASX 200, Nikkei 225 at Risk
2022-05-18 23:00:00
British Pound Sinks as Traders Pare BoE Rate Hike Bets, GBP/USD Dances on Support
British Pound Sinks as Traders Pare BoE Rate Hike Bets, GBP/USD Dances on Support
2022-05-18 15:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Mixed Messages from EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
Euro Technical Analysis: Mixed Messages from EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2022-05-16 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Mixed