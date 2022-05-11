Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook: Euro May Crunch- Breakout Imminent
2022-05-11 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Coil Continues- WTI Breakout Levels
2022-05-11 15:30:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Snaps Opening Range for May
2022-05-11 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
More View more
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Inflation, Real Yields, China credit - Talking Points

  • Bitcoin sinks alongside risk assets after US CPI beats forecast
  • China’s credit growth in focus as new yuan loans data nears
  • BTC/USD threatening 2021 low as crypto fear exponentiates

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A risk-off move from overnight is likely to extend into today’s Asia-Pacific session. US stocks closed in the red after traders digested the latest inflation data out of the United States. The US consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires at 8.3% versus the 8.1% Bloomberg consensus forecast. While that was lower than the prior month’s 8.5% print, it reignited inflation woes. Bitcoin fell over 9%, nearly breaching its 2021 low at 27,734.00. That brought the cryptocurrency’s monthly loss to over 23%, a stunning move considering April’s 17.31% drop.

Short-term US breakeven rates rose following the CPI data, with the 2-year breakeven rising nearly 20-basis points, although it remains below 4%. That helped push real yields lower, helping to boost gold and silver prices. The tailwind from the move in real yields came just in time for XAU, given that the metal was trading at critical support. Other safe-haven assets also benefited as equity prices fell. The Japanese Yen managed to gain versus a US Dollar that rose against the Euro and the British Pound. That pushed the DXY index slightly higher.

The stronger Dollar helped to push iron ore prices lower, dragging on the commodity-sensitive Australian Dollar. China’s battle with Covid under its “Zero-Covid” policy has pressured industrial metals as factories across the Asian economy run at reduced capacity. A report from the China Passenger Car Association, released Tuesday, stated that production among five auto companies in Shanghai dropped by 75% in April from the month prior. Although not as severe, other auto manufacturers elsewhere in China saw significant production drops.

Traders are on watch for a credit update out of China. New Yuan loans data for April may cross the wires as soon as today. Analysts see new loans crossing the wires at 1.53 trillion, according to a Bloomberg survey. That would be nearly half the amount of new loans created in March, representing a sharp contraction in the country’s credit creation. A softer-than-expected figure may weaken sentiment further, especially given that loans would be falling severely at a time when the PBOC and Beijing are bolstering support for the economy.

BTC/USD Technical Forecast

Bitcoin prices dropped overnight, nearly touching the 2021 low before trimming some losses. The bearish pressure may grow further now that prices are below the psychological 30,000 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in oversold territory and moving lower, reflecting the recent bout of extreme weakness. The 2021 low at 27,734 will likely remain pivotal, with a drop below the level perhaps bringing additional weakness.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU at Major Support Level as US CPI Nears
Gold Price Forecast: XAU at Major Support Level as US CPI Nears
2022-05-11 03:30:00
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes Chinese CPI Data Ahead of US Inflation
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes Chinese CPI Data Ahead of US Inflation
2022-05-10 23:00:00
Oil Prices Struggle to Find Footing, but the Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish
Oil Prices Struggle to Find Footing, but the Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish
2022-05-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin