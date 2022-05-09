Bitcoin Prices Approach July Low as APAC Traders Brace for More Selling

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price on Track to Test Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-09 20:00:00
Energy Stocks Lead Rout as Oil, Natural Gas Dive; Exxon, Chevron in Free-Fall
2022-05-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Body-Slammed on Recession Angst, April US Inflation Data Eyed
2022-05-09 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
More View more
Bitcoin Prices Approach July Low as APAC Traders Brace for More Selling

Bitcoin Prices Approach July Low as APAC Traders Brace for More Selling

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Market Sentiment, NZ Card Spending - Talking Points

  • Bitcoin prices are more than 50% off the November high amid market selloff
  • New Zealand electronic card spending rises 7.0% m/m in April
  • BTC/USD eyes the psychological 30,000 level as prices eye July 2021 lows

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast:

Bitcoin prices slid lower overnight as the cryptocurrency continues to suffer heavy outflows amid a volatile market backdrop. The broad wave of risk-off sentiment injected by the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision has investors ditching risk assets at an impressive, yet worrisome pace. BTC/USD is now over 50% off its November all-time high of 69,000. That marks the largest drawdown since June 2021.

Asia-Pacific traders may continue to hit the sell button today across equity and currency markets. The Australian Dollar fell to a fresh multi-year low against the US Dollar. That would likely see risk-sensitive Bitcoin prices slide further. Overnight, US equity benchmarks saw no relief from the heavy selling pressure from last week. The high-beta Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) closed 3.98% lower.

This morning, New Zealand reported a 7.0% rise in electronic retail card spending on a month-over-month basis. That may help ease domestic fears over consumer spending in the country as broader economic woes linger amid high inflation. Japan is set to report household spending data for March later today, with analysts forecasting a 2.8% y/y drop.

Australia will see a final update to retail sales figures for March and the National Australia Bank’s business confidence index is due out at 01:30 GMT. Japan will hold a 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) auction at 02:35 GMT. Later in the day, the Philippines’ January-February retail price index is due to cross the wires. However, these events are unlikely to influence market sentiment.

BTC/USD Technical Forecast

BTC/USD is nearing its lowest levels since July 2021. The overnight drop extended the weekly loss to over 8%. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is nearing a potential cross below the 100-day SMA, which may reinforce the bearish sentiment. The 30,000 psychological level may offer the next chance for buyers to show up in force, but a drop lower would put prices near the lowest levels since July 2021.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

bitcoin chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Energy Stocks Lead Rout as Oil, Natural Gas Dive; Exxon, Chevron in Free-Fall
Energy Stocks Lead Rout as Oil, Natural Gas Dive; Exxon, Chevron in Free-Fall
2022-05-09 18:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Trade Balance as Zero-Covid Strategy Continues
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Trade Balance as Zero-Covid Strategy Continues
2022-05-08 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed
Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed
2022-05-06 03:30:00
Bitcoin Eyes 2022 Low After Breaking Key Fib Level Amid Risk-Off Move as NFP Nears
Bitcoin Eyes 2022 Low After Breaking Key Fib Level Amid Risk-Off Move as NFP Nears
2022-05-05 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin