News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-02 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Biased Higher as Supply Fears Remain at the Fore
2022-05-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Clears April Low Ahead of Fed Rate Hike
2022-05-03 00:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-05-02 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Worst Month Since 2008 Saw Japanese Yen Find Love Friday, Where to?
2022-05-02 00:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices

AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Hong Kong GDP - Talking Points

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar fell versus the US Dollar despite US stocks climbing overnight. The high-beta Nasdaq-100 staged an impressive 1.72% rally to kick off the May trading month following a 13.37% drop in April. Bond traders continued to ditch Treasuries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield above 3% for the first time since 2018. That likely helped fuel the US Dollar’s fundamental backing.

Today, Asia-Pacific traders are preparing for a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Cash rate futures are pricing in a little less than a 50% chance for a 10-basis point hike today, and analysts seem split over today’s decision. However, that leaves AUD with a chance to rally if Governor Philip Lowe opts to kick off the bank’s rate-hiking cycle today.

New Zealand, this morning, adopted new fiscal rules that will increase government debt levels aimed at increasing infrastructure spending. The new rules set a surplus band of 0% to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) and a ceiling of 30% of GDP, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson. The additional slack will not be allowed for regular budgetary items, instead focusing on capital investment while keeping a balanced budget. NZD/USD was little changed on the news following an overnight drop to the lowest levels traded at since June 2020.

Hong Kong is set to release its first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth data this morning. Analysts expect to see a contraction of 1% on a year-over-year basis, according to a Bloomberg survey. The ongoing lockdowns across China and in Hong Kong itself through the January to March period likely weighed greatly on trade and consumer consumption. A sharp pullback in retail sales flashed a big warning sign for the Asian financial hub back in February. Still, growth is expected to pick back up later this year as Covid restrictions recede.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD has been in freefall recently but prices may find some support at a trendline from October 2021 that has previously been supportive. The 0.7000 psychological level may also underpin prices. However, the 20-day Simple Moving Average recently crossed below the 50-day SMA, and it is on track to cross below its 200-day SMA as well. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index dropped below the 30 mark. For now, it looks like bears are still in control.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Worst Month Since 2008 Saw Japanese Yen Find Love Friday, Where to?
Nasdaq 100 Worst Month Since 2008 Saw Japanese Yen Find Love Friday, Where to?
2022-05-02 00:00:00
Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?
Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?
2022-04-29 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rebound is Likely a Fake-out as US Dollar, Fed Pressures Mount
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rebound is Likely a Fake-out as US Dollar, Fed Pressures Mount
2022-04-27 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Beijing Lockdowns as PBOC Action Fails to Lift Sentiment
Crude Oil Prices Eye Beijing Lockdowns as PBOC Action Fails to Lift Sentiment
2022-04-26 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed