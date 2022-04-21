AUD/USD Falls as US Yield Surge Pressures Risk-Sensitive Currencies Against US Dollar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European market wrap: EUR/USD boosted by hawkish ECB, DAX 40 Follows
2022-04-21 16:43:00
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Back Above 1.0900 on Further Hawkish Commentary
2022-04-21 08:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-21 12:00:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Variance in the Bounce
2022-04-21 14:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-20 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips
2022-04-20 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Struggles at Yearly Lows
2022-04-21 19:30:00
GBP/USD Bounces Off Support, but Descending Triangle Pattern Signals Further Losses
2022-04-20 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rally to Persist as Long as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory
2022-04-21 20:30:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Falls as US Yield Surge Pressures Risk-Sensitive Currencies Against US Dollar

AUD/USD Falls as US Yield Surge Pressures Risk-Sensitive Currencies Against US Dollar

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Government Bond Yields, US Dollar, Yuan, PMIs - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar fell into APAC trading after US Treasury yields surged
  • Australian PMI figures show the Aussie economy on a firm recovery track
  • AUD/USD trading near its 50-day SMA as MACD nears bearish crossover

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar may close out the week on a low note after dropping sharply versus the US Dollar overnight. The move was driven by a surge in Treasury yields, more so along the short-end of the curve, boosting the Greenback’s appeal to investors. The 5-year US yield briefly rose above 3% for the first time since November 2018. The Aussie Dollar may move lower into the weekend if traders continue to ditch US government bonds.

Gold prices were another victim of Treasury rates, with the move in nominal yields lagging against its inflation-indexed counterparts. That pushed breakeven rates higher but it wasn’t enough to take the focus away from the move in real yields. Silver prices fell more than 2%, while gold prices moved nearly 0.5% lower. The Treasury auction for 5-year TIPS saw strong demand despite the Fed continuing to ratchet up its hawkish rhetoric.

Australia’s manufacturing sector activity rose in April to 57.9 from 57.7, according to a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) report from S&P Global. The services sector rose to 56.6 from 55.6 for the same period. A quarterly production report from OZ Minerals will cross the wires later today, which will shed some light on the state of Australia’s mining industry. Iron ore prices are slightly lower this week, although they remain near 2022 highs at 153 per metric ton. The lockdown in Tangshan, China, is likely contributing to some of that weakness this week.

The Chinese Yuan dropped again versus the US Dollar, extending its sharp slide that began earlier this week. The costs of hedging against further Yuan declines surged to its highest level in over a year as implied volatility surged. The Japanese Yen resumed its fall against the USD as well, with USD/JPY rising nearly 0.5% into APAC trading. Japan’s March CPI print will cross the wires at 23:30 GMT. Analysts expect to see a core y/y figure of 0.8%, according to a Bloomberg survey. A higher-than-expected print would complicate the Bank of Japan’s efforts to support ultra-loose monetary policy. Japan will see Jibun Bank PMI figures drop later today.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD is trading just above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently aligning with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. That may provide a degree of confluent support, but a drop lower would threaten the high-profile 200-day SMA. The MACD oscillator is nearing a bearish cross below its center line, which may bolster the case for further losses. A rebound would see bulls set their sights on the 38.2% Fib level.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Key to Direction Amid Record US Exports
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Key to Direction Amid Record US Exports
2022-04-21 03:30:00
USD/CNH Surges Despite US Dollar Weakness as Fed Pressures PBOC
USD/CNH Surges Despite US Dollar Weakness as Fed Pressures PBOC
2022-04-20 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Weighs Yields, US Dollar, Fed Path Amid Crude Oil Pullback
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Weighs Yields, US Dollar, Fed Path Amid Crude Oil Pullback
2022-04-20 03:30:00
US Dollar, USD/JPY, USD/CNH Gain as Wall Street, Treasury Yields Rise. PBOC Cut Next?
US Dollar, USD/JPY, USD/CNH Gain as Wall Street, Treasury Yields Rise. PBOC Cut Next?
2022-04-19 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CNH