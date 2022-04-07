Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weighs Risks in APAC Trade Ahead of Weekend

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Yearly Low Even as ECB Warns of Interest Rate Adjustment
2022-04-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Flirts with $100 Level After Strategic Supply Release Announcement
2022-04-07 11:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
2022-04-07 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Is the Yen Nearing Another Breakdown in USD/JPY?
2022-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weighs Risks in APAC Trade Ahead of Weekend

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weighs Risks in APAC Trade Ahead of Weekend

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Shanghai, Metals, RBA - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar under pressure amid extended Shanghai lockdown that threatens growth
  • The RBA’s financial stability review in focus as traders look to carry overnight momentum
  • AUD/USD prices may test the 20-day SMA if the current Fibonacci support gives way

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets are looking at a mixed open after concerns over central bank tightening subsided overnight. US stocks pushed higher, with the benchmark S&P 500 index rising 0.42% in New York, ending a two-day losing streak. Bond traders ditched Treasuries, more so along the long end of the maturity spectrum, which steepened key yield curves. The US Dollar Index (DXY) pushed higher into multi-year highs despite the risk taking. That dollar strength is working against the Australian Dollar this morning.

The lockdown in Shanghai, China, which is in its second week, is also dampening sentiment across the APAC region. The extended shutdown, with no sight in end, has weighed on metal prices as factories sit idle in the country’s largest city. That hurts the Australian Dollar, given the amount of trade Australia does with China. That said, yesterday’s weaker-than-expected trade balance appears to be providing another headwind to AUD/USD prices.

Oil prices fell again for the WTI and Brent benchmarks. The extended Shanghai lockdown is likely starting to eat into growth prospects. That, along with a larger-than-expected inventory build in the United States, may see weakness continue in the short term. Meanwhile, the European Union continues to spare over the exact details of banning Russian coal, but the latest reports suggest policymakers favor pushing such a ban back to mid-August.

This morning, South Korea’s current account balance for February crossed the wires at $6.42 billion, up sharply from $1.81 billion. Japan will follow this morning with its own account balance for the same period. Analysts expect that figure to come across at 1.4 trillion yen. Traders will also be digging into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s financial stability review due out at 01:30 GMT. The weekend may have traders opting not to hold risky assets, given the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast:

AUD/USD prices are more than 2% lower from the multi-year high of 0.7661, set earlier this week. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement appears to be underpinning prices. A drop below that level would threaten the rising 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Alternatively, a rebound would bring the 23.6% Fib into view and the 2022 high above that.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

australian dollar technical chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Slides Ahead of APAC Trade as Australia’s Trade Balance Nears
Bitcoin Slides Ahead of APAC Trade as Australia’s Trade Balance Nears
2022-04-06 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Prices Probe Support as FOMC Minutes, China CPI Near
Gold Price Forecast: Prices Probe Support as FOMC Minutes, China CPI Near
2022-04-06 03:30:00
AUD/USD Bulls Look to Sustain Rally as APAC Traders Eye China PMI Data
AUD/USD Bulls Look to Sustain Rally as APAC Traders Eye China PMI Data
2022-04-05 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
2022-04-04 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish