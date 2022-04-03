AUD/USD Chart Flags Bullish Potential as RBA Nears Amid China Lockdowns

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-03 10:30:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-02 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cross Asset Forecasts for Q2 2022
2022-04-03 19:30:00
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-03 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-03 13:30:00
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-02 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Weighs Risk Appetite, Rate Forecasts, Recession Chatter
2022-04-02 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Chart Flags Bullish Potential as RBA Nears Amid China Lockdowns

AUD/USD Chart Flags Bullish Potential as RBA Nears Amid China Lockdowns

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, China, Covid, Ukraine, Bull Flag - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific traders eye Ukraine, China lockdowns, central banks to kick off the week
  • RBA policy meeting in focus as traders try to zero in on when rates will begin to rise
  • AUD/USD prices may target the October 2021 high if Flag pattern resistance breaks

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets will kick off the week with a focus on tomorrow’s interest rate decision out of Australia. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hold rates steady at 0.1%, but expectations for a hike in the second half of the year have strengthened in recent weeks. Those expectations have seen the yield on Australia’s 10-year bond climb nearly 100 basis points in just four weeks. It is currently trading just below 3.0%, the highest level since May 2018.

Although analysts remain split on when the RBA’s first rate hike in more than a decade will take place, the majority see liftoff occurring at the June, July or August meeting. The Australian Dollar has taken advantage of these hawkish perceptions, with the currency moving higher versus its major peers through March. However, the 2022 Australian federal election set to take place in May adds a layer of complexity to predicting a rate hike. RBA Governor Lowe may prefer to keep rate steady so close to an election.

This morning, the Melbourne Institute inflation gauge for March will cross the wires, followed by a final reading on February retail sales and March job advertisements from ANZ Bank. A solid showing in those data prints may help to strengthen the Aussie Dollar. Later today, India will report manufacturing PMI data for March, and Thailand will report business confidence for the same period.

Crude oil prices will likely remain under close observation as the conflict in Ukraine rages as war crime accusations grow. The current Covid outbreak in China has locked down Shanghai – a major financial hub – and cases are still rising despite the restrictions. Extended lockdowns may begin to exact a toll on China’s stock market, particularly at a time when the rest of the world continues to roll back restrictions. Demand-sensitive oil prices treaded lower alongside last week’s news of a supply release from US strategic reserves.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast:

AUD/USD consolidated last week following several weekly gains. That movement has created a Bull Flag pattern, which may precede further gains. A break above flag resistance could see prices climb to fresh 2022 highs. The October 2021 top at 0.7556 may act as resistance. Alternatively, a break below Flag support could see the 78.6% Fibonacci level at 0.7430 come into focus. The 61.8% Fib at 0.7331 follows.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

audusd technical chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Price Drop Extends on US SPR Release, Brent Losses Outpace
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Price Drop Extends on US SPR Release, Brent Losses Outpace
2022-04-01 02:00:00
NZD/USD May Fall as APAC Traders Brace for US Jobs Report
NZD/USD May Fall as APAC Traders Brace for US Jobs Report
2022-03-31 23:00:00
Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown
Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown
2022-03-31 06:30:00
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
2022-03-30 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish