USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Consistent Narrative Forming for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-30 18:30:00
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Gains on High Geopolitical Risk Premium, Market Braces for Energy Trade Disruptions
2022-03-30 17:00:00
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Snaps Back to Resistance- Breakout Levels
2022-03-30 15:30:00
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
2022-03-30 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout to Unravel
2022-03-30 19:00:00
More View more
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move

USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Market Sentiment, China PMI, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets may follow with the risk-off tone set on Wall Street in overnight trade
  • China’s PMI data for March set to cross the wires today may influence market sentiment
  • USD/JPY technicals point to more weakness in the short-term after a multi-day drop

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Japanese Yen gained against the US Dollar and Australian Dollar overnight as traders shifted to a risk-off stance on Wall Street. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) lost 1.10%, reversing the prior day’s gain. The DXY US Dollar Index fell to its lowest lever overnight as bond yields fell amid Treasury-friendly haven flows. Buying was more aggressive on the longer-end of the curve, pushing the 2Y/10Y yield spread higher, which negated some fears triggered by this week’s yield curve inversion.

Oil prices gained, with WTI crude prices outpacing the move higher relative to Brent prices, the globally priced benchmark. The Energy Information Administration’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed a 3.45 million barrel draw for the week ending March 25. That was a bigger reduction than the 1 million barrel draw analysts expected. The above average number of exports the week prior may have played a role in that outsized inventory drawdown.

This morning, South Korea released several economic data points for the February period. Manufacturing production rose 6.2% on a y/y basis in February, up from 4.2%, while industrial production rose 6.5%, beating the 4.5% consensus analyst estimate. Japan is due to release its own industrial production data for February, with analysts expecting the February print to rise 0.5% month-over-month. The recent Yen strength may put pressure on Japan’s Nikkei 225 index today.

The Australian Dollar will come into focus later today. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to release purchasing managers’ indexes for the manufacturing and services sectors. The Bloomberg consensus estimate sees manufacturing activity falling to 49.8 for March. That would put China’s manufacturing sector into contraction. A larger-than-expected drop may bolster the risk-off move in today’s trading session.

USD/JPY Technical Forecast

The Japanese Yen strengthen for a second day versus the US Dollar, pushing USD/JPY down to the 2016 high at 121.689 on an intraday basis. Prices are trading just above that level this morning. The rising 12-day Exponential Moving Average (SMA) and 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may provide support if prices drop back below the level and continue lower. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed back into neutral territory below the 70 mark, which may be interpreted as a sell signal. Moreover, the MACD oscillator looks on track for a bearish signal line crossover. Alternatively, the 2022 high is the most likely point of resistance if prices reverse higher.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: Consistent Narrative Forming for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: Consistent Narrative Forming for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-30 18:30:00
Gold Prices Weigh Kremlin Ukraine De-Escalation Claims, ADP Data Due
Gold Prices Weigh Kremlin Ukraine De-Escalation Claims, ADP Data Due
2022-03-30 06:30:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Data in Focus as WTI Trades at Steep Discount to Brent
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Data in Focus as WTI Trades at Steep Discount to Brent
2022-03-30 03:30:00
Bitcoin Eyes 50,000 in Asia-Pacific Trading as Key Moving Average Interrupts Rally
Bitcoin Eyes 50,000 in Asia-Pacific Trading as Key Moving Average Interrupts Rally
2022-03-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Japan 225