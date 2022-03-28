NZD/USD Falls as China Lockdowns Take Toll on APAC Region Ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Rising US Inflation and Employment
2022-03-28 20:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Fading Euro Looks Ahead to Key Economic Data
2022-03-28 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Supply Concerns Remain Intact
2022-03-27 15:45:00
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
2022-03-28 14:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound on the Back Foot vs the Dollar
2022-03-28 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-03-28 09:30:00
USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying
2022-03-28 08:00:00
More View more
NZD/USD Falls as China Lockdowns Take Toll on APAC Region Ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

NZD/USD Falls as China Lockdowns Take Toll on APAC Region Ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, China, Australian Retail Sales - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific traders eye Australia’s February retail sales after mixed day on Wall Street
  • Covid lockdowns on Chinese city of Shanghai weighs on risk-sensitive APAC currencies
  • NZD/USD downside may continue below the 200-day SMA as bearish MACD crossover nears

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Market volatility may continue in today’s Asia-Pacific trading session ahead of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators. The talks, aimed at a cease-fire, are set to take place tonight in Istanbul, Turkey. The odds over striking a deal have increased in recent weeks amid a military stalemate, although intense fighting continues to rage from around Kyiv to Mariupol. The Risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar fell overnight as Wall Street indexes saw mixed trading.

Traders also sold the Australian Dollar versus the US Dollar. The lockdown in Shanghai China added to the bearishness in the APAC currencies, given Australia and New Zealand’s economic exposure to China. The tech-heavy CSI 300 index fell over half a percent in China. Alternatively, technology stocks in the US bounced back after the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) rose 1.58% in New York. The Chinese underperformance may continue until restrictions are rolled back or the city gets a grip on the current outbreak.

The Japanese Yen’s slide extended further versus the Greenback, with USD/JPY hitting its highest level since August 2015. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is likely to continue benefiting from the weaker Yen, which helps its exports and may also promote the importation of some much-needed inflation. The Bank of Japan’s expansive monetary support is seen continuing amid lackluster domestic inflation. The BOJ moved earlier this week to contain rising bond yields through bond-buying, announcing that it will buy an unlimited amount of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).

Today’s economic docket draws attention to Australia’s February retail sales. The data is due out at 00:30 GMT. Traders expect to see the preliminary figure cross the wires at 0.9%, according to a Bloomberg survey. The Aussie Dollar would likely benefit from a better-than-expected figure, as it may help to boost already rising rate hike bets for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Elsewhere, Thailand will report new care sales for February, and Singapore will report export and import prices for the same period.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD dropped below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) overnight, with prices closing in on the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The MACD line is also nearing a cross below its signal line, which would generate a bearish signal. A break below the 23.6% Fib would open the 20-day SMA up for a test. Alternatively, if prices rebound, bulls will look to recapture the 200-day SMA.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Traders Kick Off the Week as New China Lockdowns Weigh Against Economic Data
AUD/USD Traders Kick Off the Week as New China Lockdowns Weigh Against Economic Data
2022-03-27 23:00:00
USD/JPY Breaches 2016 High as APAC Traders Eye Risk-On Session
USD/JPY Breaches 2016 High as APAC Traders Eye Risk-On Session
2022-03-24 23:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Divergence Among EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: Divergence Among EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-24 18:30:00
AUD/USD Glides Higher as Russian Pipeline Damage Boosts the Commodity Sector
AUD/USD Glides Higher as Russian Pipeline Damage Boosts the Commodity Sector
2022-03-23 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed