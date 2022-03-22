AUD/USD May Rise Further as APAC Markets Look to Ride Bullish Momentum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support
2022-03-22 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-03-22 14:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Surging Treasury Yields, Nikkei 225 May Trade Higher
2022-03-22 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-22 19:00:00
Gold May Lose its Shine as Fed Chair Powell Talks Bigger Rate Hikes Amid Crude Oil Surge
2022-03-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 2016 High Amid Speculation for Larger Fed Rate Hike
2022-03-23 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory
2022-03-22 12:30:00
More View more
AUD/USD May Rise Further as APAC Markets Look to Ride Bullish Momentum

AUD/USD May Rise Further as APAC Markets Look to Ride Bullish Momentum

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Market Sentiment, Yields - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar gained overnight versus the US Dollar as risk-on flows increased
  • Asian stocks may extend rally after US stocks pace higher alongside Treasury yields
  • AUD/USD looks primed to test the October 2021 high after a bullish SMA crossover

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets look set for another positive day of trading after US stocks pushed higher, and AUD/USD set a fresh 2022 high. Treasury yields advanced for a second day as rate traders moved to price in a growingly hawkish shift in Federal Reserve rate hike bets. Markets are now anticipating a 50 basis point hike at the FOMC’s May meeting. Federal Reserve Governor Loretta Mester was the latest official to signal a more aggressive monetary policy outlook. The 2s10s Treasury curve rose back above 22 basis points overnight, which may have helped ease recession fears.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) jumped over 3% on Tuesday, although the index remains nearly 5% below its monthly high. The positive performance comes despite China’s hesitancy to provide more monetary support this week by holding loan prime rates steady. However, analysts still expect to see several easing moves from the People’s Bank of China in the coming months.

Australia’s 10-year government bond yield fell overnight but not before hitting the highest level since June 2018. The Australian Dollar is likely to continue benefiting from rising yields, as it could push the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to firm up its outlook. That would benefit the Australian Dollar, adding to the currency’s tailwinds, which include rising commodity prices and the risk-on market shift.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning that the Omicron outbreak in Auckland has peaked. Ms. Ardern also announced the rollback of several Covid restrictions, including outdoor gathering limits. NZD/USD rose over 1% to its highest level since November 23, 2021. Today’s economic calendar is light, but Thailand’s trade balance (Feb) and Japan’s coincident index are scheduled to cross the wires. Meanwhile, the situation in Ukraine remains tense with no end in sight. President Biden will visit Poland on Friday as the US reportedly readies a new round of Russian sanctions.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is pushing into fresh 2022 highs this morning. The 0.7500 level may provide some resistance, but prices may climb to test the October 2021 high at 0.7556 if the current momentum holds. The MACD oscillator is strengthening and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above its 200-day SMA earlier this week, both bullish signs. Alternatively, a pullback to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level may be on the cards if bulls let off the gas.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold May Lose its Shine as Fed Chair Powell Talks Bigger Rate Hikes Amid Crude Oil Surge
Gold May Lose its Shine as Fed Chair Powell Talks Bigger Rate Hikes Amid Crude Oil Surge
2022-03-22 04:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Psychological 120 Level After Fed Chair Powell Firms Up Rate Hike Bets
USD/JPY Eyes Psychological 120 Level After Fed Chair Powell Firms Up Rate Hike Bets
2022-03-21 23:00:00
NZD/USD Unfazed by Trade Data as APAC Markets Eye China Lending Rate
NZD/USD Unfazed by Trade Data as APAC Markets Eye China Lending Rate
2022-03-20 23:00:00
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
2022-03-18 08:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed