NZD/USD Unfazed by Trade Data as APAC Markets Eye China Lending Rate

NZD/USD Unfazed by Trade Data as APAC Markets Eye China Lending Rate

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, China, PBOC, Risk Trends - Talking Points

  • Kiwi Dollar unfazed after New Zealand reports smaller trade deficit for February
  • APAC traders eye possible move by China’s central bank to ease lending rates
  • NZD/USD prices steady this morning as bulls eye the nearby 200-day SMA

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia-Pacific traders have a light economic docket this week. That may leave prevailing risk-on trends intact. Asian and US equity markets are coming off strong performances. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) gained more than 4% despite falling on Friday. The US benchmark S&P 500 index rose an impressive 6.16%, the best weekly performance since 2020. The USD DXY index shed nearly 1%, even as short-term Treasury yields climbed. Euro strength was a large driver of that weakness.

That risk-on tone helped propel the Australian and New Zealand Dollar higher versus the safe-haven US Dollar. Those currencies have been underpinned by the rise in commodity prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other commodity-exporting currencies have also benefited since the start of the war, including the Brazilian Real. Brazil’s central bank hiked its benchmark rate by 100 bps last week. Despite the recent pullback in oil prices, WTI and Brent crude remain near multi-year highs, which should continue to underpin currencies from commodity-exporting countries, especially oil exporters.

New Zealand reported trade data for February this morning. The island nation’s trade deficit crossed the wires at NZ$-385 million, down from NZ$-1.1 billion in January. A pickup in exports helped to shrink the deficit. Later today, credit card spending for February and Westpac consumer confidence for the first quarter will cross the wires, which may spur some movement in the Kiwi Dollar. The New Zealand Dollar rose over 1.5% last week, despite fourth-quarter GDP growth missing estimates.

China may deliver a cut to its loan prime rate (LPR) as soon as today. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is largely expected to cut the benchmark lending rate by 5 to 10 basis points (bps). The move may boost market sentiment, although there is a small chance that the rate is held steady after last week’s surprise hold on the medium-term lending facility rate. Outside the APAC region, traders will be watching inflation data out of the United Kingdom as well as Fedspeak, with those events possibly spurring some movement in the British Pound or US Dollar.

**Click here to see what else is in store for global markets this week**

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD is nearly unchanged this morning, with prices directly below the high-profile 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A break above the key SMA would put prices up against the 2022 high set earlier this month at 0.6925. The 0.7000 psychological level would shift into focus if bulls managed to overtake those levels. Alternatively, a move lower could see bears drive the currency pair down to the 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels or the 0.6800 mark.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzd chart, westwater

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
2022-03-18 08:06:00
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
2022-03-18 03:30:00
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Climb as Risk-On Flows Bolster Asian Equities
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Climb as Risk-On Flows Bolster Asian Equities
2022-03-17 23:00:00
Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger?
Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger?
2022-03-17 05:00:00
