Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Hits Fresh 2022 High as Commodities Surge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: More Downside as Russia Wages War – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-03 18:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rally to Persist as Long as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2022-03-03 20:30:00
S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-03 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now
2022-03-03 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Seutps Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-03 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Range-Bound Ahead of NFP
2022-03-03 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Hits Fresh 2022 High as Commodities Surge

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Hits Fresh 2022 High as Commodities Surge

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Commodities, Risk Trends, PMIs - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed trade to end a volatile week
  • Surging commodity prices threaten global growth narratives
  • AUD/USD bulls drive higher after marking fresh 2022 high

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may see a mixed day of trading to close out the week as markets continue to whipsaw. US stock indexes fell overnight, led lower by a 1.46% drop in the high-beta Nasdaq 100 index (NDX). The US Dollar DXY index rose to its highest level since June 01, 2020, as investors traded their stocks for cash and Treasuries. Chinese stocks may underperform across the Asian equity space after a US-listed Chinese technology ETF lost over 5% overnight, the biggest one-day percentage drop this year. China’s economic growth may be challenged if commodity prices continue to rise.

Aluminum hit a fresh record high, and iron ore and copper prices saw strong buying. That boosted the commodity-linked Australian Dollar versus most of its major peers. AUD/USD rose to a new 2022 high and, EUR/AUD sank to levels not traded at since October 2017. The 10-year/2-Year Treasury curve, measured by the difference between the two rates, fell to 31 basis points overnight, the lowest since March 13, 2020. That flattening may signal a lack of faith in the Fed’s ability to temper inflation while preserving economic growth.

The sanctions levied on Russia have led to a broad rise in commodities from metals to grains to energy products. However, WTI and Brent crude oil prices fell after hitting fresh highs early this morning on news that the US and Iran are in the final stage of restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. While issues remain, an agreement would bring much-needed barrels of Iranian oil into the market. Western sanctions have not targeted Russian oil, but many shippers are wary to take delivery.

This morning, South Korea’s consumer price index (CPI)reported a 3.7% year-over-year rise for February, up from 3.6% y/y in January. Japan’s January unemployment rate rose to 2.8% from 2.7%. Australia will see a final update to January retail sales after the preliminary figure disappointed at -4.4%. Elsewhere, the Philippines and Thailand are set to release inflation data, and February PMI figures for India will drop. Hong Kong retail sales for January are also due out.

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast

AUDUSD is moving higher after prices pierced above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) overnight while pushing into fresh yearly highs. The key moving average may provide support if bulls lose momentum. The October 2021 swing high would be the next major level if prices continue higher. That is near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the January swing high/low. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the 70 overbought level, while the MACD oscillator points higher.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

australian dollar chart, 2022 high

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: More Downside as Russia Wages War – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: More Downside as Russia Wages War – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-03 18:40:00
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum Rally Stalls as the West Considers Crypto Sanctions
Bitcoin and Ethereum Rally Stalls as the West Considers Crypto Sanctions
2022-03-03 00:00:00
NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Crude Oil Prices Surge
NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Crude Oil Prices Surge
2022-03-02 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/AUD
Copper