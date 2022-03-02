News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to First RSI Oversold Reading in 2022
2022-03-01 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-01 17:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Oil Prices Surge
2022-03-02 00:00:00
Oil Breaks Out to Fresh Highs as Commodities Remain Bid
2022-03-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill
2022-02-28 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold War Bid Drives as Conflict Escalates
2022-03-01 19:00:00
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-01 17:07:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-01 08:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
More View more
NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Oil Prices Surge

NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Oil Prices Surge

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, Russia, State of the Union, Oil - Talking Points

  • New Zealand Dollar steadies after overnight drop versus haven-charged US Dollar
  • Oil prices surge as the chances for western actions against Russian oil exports grow
  • NZD/USD struggles below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level as momentum cools

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar fell overnight versus the haven-charged US Dollar as Russia ramped up its shelling attacks against Ukrainian cities, casting doubt over the possibility of a near-term cease-fire. A stronger-than-expected report for US factory activity in February also helped to bolster the Greenback’s appeal. Global investors flocked into the safety of Treasuries as WTI crude oil prices surged to the highest level since June 2014, bringing stagflation fears back into the picture.

The sharp rise in oil comes amid a proposed move, already gaining momentum on both sides of the aisle in DC, to restrict Russia’s ability to export oil and natural gas, two of the country’s most valuable assets. Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s operator reportedly laid off its workforce, adding to the probability that operation of the $11 billion will never start. European gas prices rose over 20% overnight.

This morning, New Zealand reported a 9.2% month-over-month decrease in building permits forJanuary, down from a 0.6% m/m rise in December. The island nation’s fourth-quarter import and export prices rose at 3.8% q/q and 2.7% q/q, respectively – beating analysts’ expectations. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that vaccinated travelers will no longer have to quarantine when arriving from overseas in part of a broader rollback of restrictions.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) chart pack will cross the wires this morning, along with fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures. A Bloomberg survey sees the fourth-quarter y/y growth rate at 4.1%, which would be up from 3.9% in Q3. AUD/USD is slightly higher in early trading after the Aussie Dollar took a hit yesterday on a rather dovish RBA rate decision. US President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address at 01:00 GMT. Mr. Biden is expected to give harsh remarks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while also addressing surging prices that have hampered his approval rating.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD continues to struggle below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the October 2021 to January 2022 move. A break above the Fib level may bring a push above the falling 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 20-day SMA has provided support in recent weeks, although the near-term outlook appears uncertain, with MACD and RSI showing signs of cooling momentum.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Oil Prices Surge

Chart created with TradingView

{{Newsletter}}

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Surges as Sanctions Bite Russian Ruble. Traders Eye China PMI, RBA Decision
Bitcoin Surges as Sanctions Bite Russian Ruble. Traders Eye China PMI, RBA Decision
2022-03-01 00:00:00
Gold Prices Fizzle Along with Severe Russia Sanction Woes, Ukraine Remains Volatile
Gold Prices Fizzle Along with Severe Russia Sanction Woes, Ukraine Remains Volatile
2022-02-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump as Russia Attacks Ukraine, Fighting May Be Brief
Crude Oil Prices Jump as Russia Attacks Ukraine, Fighting May Be Brief
2022-02-24 07:43:00
Australian Dollar Gained as Carry Trade Might Have Sank in on Latest Ukraine News
Australian Dollar Gained as Carry Trade Might Have Sank in on Latest Ukraine News
2022-02-23 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
AUD/NZD
Oil - Brent Crude